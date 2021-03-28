'He's still not able to read his variations': VVS Laxman names Virat Kohli's 'nemesis'

VVS Laxman finds Virat Kohli's struggles against Adil Rashid staggering following the India captain's dismissal of his bowling in the second ODI on Friday. Rashid had Kohli out caught behind for 66 off 79 balls, the ninth time the leg-spinner dismissed the India captain in international cricket, thrice on this tour itself, and Laxman explained why that is happening.

"It's a staggering stat against Adil Rashid for someone of the calibre of Virat Kohli. We know how much value he gives to preparations and the challenges he is about to confront, but Adil Rashid has been a real nemesis as far as Virat is concerned," Laxman said on Star Sports before the start of 3rd ODI.





"He's still not able to read Adil Rashid's variations from the hand, he's reading more off the wicket, and when you do that, it's always important play the ball late and with a vertical bat that trying to play square of the wicket."

Kohli in fact hasn't fared well against either spinner, getting out to Moeen Ali on of occasions as in the series as well. The off-spinner all-rounder got Kohli out twice in the second Test for 0 and 62 and most recently in the deciding ODI for 7. Ali also dismissed Kohli int he 3rd ODI for 7.

Kohli, who entered the match on the back of four half-centuries in a row. He began the innings well with a four to signal early intent, but was bowled, trying to cut a ball that turned a fair amount and castled his leg stump.