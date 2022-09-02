Home / Cricket / 'I just don't understand. No one has won as many games for India when they needed him': Jadeja stunned at star's absence

Published on Sep 02, 2022 09:28 AM IST

The former India star didn't mince his words as he expressed his opinion on the player's treatment ahead of the side's first game in the Super Four stage.

Team India players in action.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India will return to action in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday when the side takes on the second-placed qualifier from Group A in the Super Four stage. One of Hong Kong and Pakistan will secure that berth, as both sides meet in the final group game of the continental tournament later tonight (September 2). Team India won both of its games in the group, beating Pakistan by five wickets and registering a comfortable 40-run victory over Hong Kong earlier this week.

In the first game against Pakistan, the Indian team management took a rather surprising decision to leave out star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant from the lineup. Dinesh Karthik donned the keeping gloves in the game, and even as Pant returned to the XI against Hong Kong, it was Hardik Pandya who was rested after a player-of-the-match performance in the previous match. The situation surrounding Pant seemingly hints at the Indian team management inclining towards Karthik as the first-choice keeper; however, former India batter Ajay Jadeja doesn't agree with the think-tank.

As Jadeja, alongside Parthiv Patel, discussed India's potential XI for their first match of the Super Four on Sunday, the dilemma surrounding Pant's position in the side resurfaced. Jadeja said he “doesn't understand” how Pant could be kept away from the XI, and provided the example of Indian batting order's debacles in key World Cup matches to put forward his point.

“I feel it is repetitive. I just don't understand.. the things Rishabh Pant has done for India over the past 2-3 years.. his keeping has improved and I don't think there is any batsman in India who has won as many games when the team needed him across all formats,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

“India's major problems in the World Cup has been when the side is reduced to 20/3 in a big game. If the top-order scores runs, it's fine. But you need a batsman you can bail the side out of difficult situations. We didn't have Hardik Pandya through this years, and Rishabh Pant was doing that. So, for me, he is a no-brainer,” said the former India star further.

Pant didn't get to bat in the game against Hong Kong as India only lost two wickets in their innings, putting a strong score of 192 in 20 overs.

team india rishabh pant asia cup
