'I'm trying my best and slowly things are happening': Rising India star eager to excel as sixth-bowling option

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has had his fair share of injuries over the past two years, keeping him away from bowling duties in Indian colours. The out-of-favour Baroda player will seek revival through the impending IPL edition, where he will lead the newly-added Gujarat Titans in their maiden season.

Hardik managed to bowl just four overs during India's lacklustre campaign in the previous T20 World Cup and the flamboyant cricketer's torrid phase with the Indian team has opened the doors for Venkatesh Iyer, who seemed to have ticked all the boxes in the home assignment versus the West Indies. The 27-year-old Venkatesh picked up two wickets before scoring a quick-fire 35 in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

Venkatesh whacked four fours and two sixes during his 19-ball stay at the crease. He played the perfect second fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 65 off 31 deliveries and helped India reach 184 for five in 20 overs.

The Indian team has been looking for an additional bowling option and Venkatesh's recent performances with the ball makes him the ideal candidate, given the fact that the next T20 World Cup is just months away. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player notched up two 30-plus scores in the three-game T20I series against the West Indies. He also left a mark with the ball, removing Kieron Pollard (5) and Jason Holder (2) as West Indies collapsed to 87 for five in the final T20 International.

“I am trying to play my role for the team as a finisher. With the ball, I want to give that important couple of overs to the captain. It is an asset for any captain to have that 6th bowling option. So it feels good to be doing the job for the team. I am trying my best and slowly things are happening," said Venkatesh about his performance on bcci.tv.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma had also said that the team management is currently looking for a player who can flaunt all-round skills in the middle-order. Venkatesh brings requisite skills to the table, which boosts his chances to be a part of the Indian camp in this year's T20 World Cup.

"We need that option in the middle, someone who can bowl,” Rohit had said after India’s six-wicket win in the first T20I against West Indies. “It’s always nice when you have those kinds of competitions going on."

“We were very clear with Shreyas, we told him the team wants that option (of an all-rounder) going into the World Cup. They are all smart guys, professionals and they understand the team comes first."