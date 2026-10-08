BJ Watling to join New Zealand as batting coach after the Test series against India next month

Former New Zealand batsman BJ Watling has been appointed the new batting coach of the Blackcaps. However, he will take over the role only after the two-Test series against India next month as current batting coach Luke Ronchi is on the way out. BJ Watling played 75 Tests for New Zealand. (Getty Images)

Watling played 75 Tests for the Kiwis from 2009 to 2021 and scored 3,790 runs at an average of 37.52. He also featured in 28 ODIs and five T20Is. The 41-year-old is excited about his new role. “I’m incredibly excited. To come back into the team and work with this current group is a special opportunity and one I don’t take lightly.

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“What this side and the support staff have achieved together over recent years has been remarkable, so I’m looking forward to contributing to a world-class side,” he told New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham has welcomed the appointment of Watling. “BJ is a guy who personified what it means to be a Blackcap, so having someone like him come back into the group will be great for our environment.

“There was never any doubt about his effort and determination every time he stepped onto the field, and I’m sure that same attitude will translate in his coaching style,” he said.

‘BJ has proven himself’ Meanwhile, NZC chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson believes Watling’s coaching experience at Wellington and Northern Districts in domestic cricket is going to stand him in good stead. “BJ has proven himself in a coaching capacity with recent stints at Wellington and Northern Districts, and he has excellent relationships with many of the current squad,” said Gibson.

“He’s comfortably one of the most respected modern Blackcaps, and his approach to his playing career is synonymous with the identity of the side. We’re very excited for him to start with what will be a massive few months of cricket for the Blackcaps,” he added.