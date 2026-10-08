BJ Watling to join New Zealand as batting coach after the Test series against India next month
The 41-year-old replaces Luke Ronchi who will move on from his role after two Tests against Shubman Gill’s India in November.
Former New Zealand batsman BJ Watling has been appointed the new batting coach of the Blackcaps. However, he will take over the role only after the two-Test series against India next month as current batting coach Luke Ronchi is on the way out.
Watling played 75 Tests for the Kiwis from 2009 to 2021 and scored 3,790 runs at an average of 37.52. He also featured in 28 ODIs and five T20Is. The 41-year-old is excited about his new role. “I’m incredibly excited. To come back into the team and work with this current group is a special opportunity and one I don’t take lightly.
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“What this side and the support staff have achieved together over recent years has been remarkable, so I’m looking forward to contributing to a world-class side,” he told New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham has welcomed the appointment of Watling. “BJ is a guy who personified what it means to be a Blackcap, so having someone like him come back into the group will be great for our environment.
“There was never any doubt about his effort and determination every time he stepped onto the field, and I’m sure that same attitude will translate in his coaching style,” he said.
‘BJ has proven himself’
Meanwhile, NZC chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson believes Watling’s coaching experience at Wellington and Northern Districts in domestic cricket is going to stand him in good stead. “BJ has proven himself in a coaching capacity with recent stints at Wellington and Northern Districts, and he has excellent relationships with many of the current squad,” said Gibson.
“He’s comfortably one of the most respected modern Blackcaps, and his approach to his playing career is synonymous with the identity of the side. We’re very excited for him to start with what will be a massive few months of cricket for the Blackcaps,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More