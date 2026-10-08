Aussie duo Brad Haddin and James Hopes say goodbye to Punjab Kings after taking up coaching roles back home

Punjab Kings will soon have to find new bowling and fielding coaches as Australian duo Brad Haddin and James Hopes part ways with the franchise on Thursday. Haddin joined the set-up ahead of the 2023 IPL season. Initially, he was the assistant coach but later he was given the responsibilities of a fielding coach. Brad Haddin joined the franchise ahead of the 2023 edition. (Surjeet Yadav, IPL)

Hopes, on the other hand, joined the team ahead of the 2025 edition as a fast-bowling coach. Both Haddin and Hopes saw a good period at the IPL franchise, particularly in 2025, when they, under Shreyas Iyer, reached the final, their first in 11 years. Although they lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, their campaign was full of flair and style, with Iyer leading from the front. If truth be told, they were considered overwhelming favourites to beat RCB in the lead-up to the final showdown.

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Anyway, Haddin and Hopes’ departures have not come as a surprise to anyone. Earlier this year, they took up important roles in Australian domestic cricket. In June, Hopes took up the head coach roles at Queensland and Brisbane Heat. "I wrestled with this decision as I was, and still am, very appreciative of being offered the Sixers role earlier this year. However, to have the opportunity to take on the head coaching program with Queensland and live in Brisbane again was too good to miss," the former Australia all-rounder said at the time of his appointment.

Haddin, on the other hand, in March joined New South Wales as their new head coach. "NSW cricket has been an integral part of my life, and to rejoin the fold as Blues head coach is a proud moment for myself and my family. Wearing the baggy blue was incredibly special and gave me some of the greatest memories of my career.

"I am looking forward to working with our current crop of talented players to bring back an aura to NSW cricket and to have a team with a formidable and distinctive style of play we can all be proud of," the former Australia wicket-keeper batsman said.

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting now has some vacancies to fill. It’s understandable that being an Australian, it’s easier to gel with personnel from Down Under, so it will be interesting to see whether the former Australia captain takes the same route or looks at other nationalities for supporting coaching roles.