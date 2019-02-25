India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah relives the 19th over – Watch

Australia triumphed by 3 wickets against India in a cliffhanger first T20I between the two sides at Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. India lost the game despite an immaculate 19th over bowled by the team’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The visitors have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match with their win that was secured on the last ball of the game.

Aaron Finch’s side needed 16 runs from the last two overs. The 19th over went to India’s premier bowler Bumrah who produced six majestic deliveries to hand the initiative to the hosts. He gave only two runs and scalped successive wickets off his last two balls to put the Australians in the dock.

The Mumbai Indians player discusses his thinking as he went in to bowl the crucial over.

However, it wasn’t India’s day as Umesh Yadav was put away for 14 runs by Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson as they sealed an impressive win for their side.

Australia won the toss and put India in, but the hosts’ innings never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. KL Rahul, who returned to the side after being dropped from India’s tour of Australia and New Zealand due to off-field infractions, was among the runs straight away. He scored a 36-ball 50 amid an array of changing partners at the other end.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished with 29 not out but it took him 37 deliveries to get to the mark. Eventually India set up a target of 127 for the visitors.

Australia were in a spot of bother early on as they were reduced to 5/2 by the third over. But D’Arcy Short and Glenn Maxwell steadied the ship with an 84-run partnership for the third wicket. But the duo was dismissed in a space of two overs to leave the match in an even keel.

They would go on to snatch an important win, nevertheless.

