India vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 in Perth: Vijay departs for duck after Australia post 326

Live updates: Ishant Sharma was on fire as Australia were dismissed for 326 in the first innings. The pitch has spice and venom and this score can be a tricky prospect for the visitors batting order. Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav too chipped in. It all boils down to the batsmen for now. (Full scorecard)

9:49 hrs IST Stumps are shattered That ball was full, that ball was on a length, Vijay tried to drive, left a gap between pad and bat and the ball snaked past the bat and smashed the stumps. Starc is all pumped up. LUNCH it is





9:39 hrs IST Maiden to start proceedings There was one loose stroke in that over from Rahul and barring that, he was pretty watchful The Australian bowlers need to target the stumps and make the batsmen play a lot more





9:34 hrs IST Indian openers are out there The atmosphere is conducive to seam and swing, the pitch is spicy and the Indian openers are under the pump. This will be a testing phase for both Rahul and Vijay against the red Kookaburra.





9:25 hrs IST Starc dismissed, Hazlewood follows That ball from Ishant was full and wide, Starc went after it and nicked it behind. Hazlewood comes and goes, he nicks it behind, Pant dives across and takes an acrobatic catch Best figures for Ishant in Australia - 4/41. Goes past 3/38 at the Gabba in 2014.





9:17 hrs IST India’s problem with the tail Considering that the tail is wagging consistently, nowadays, Indian bowlers must try and have more concentration of good length balls (as seen on left to top order batsman) and curb the excessive variation to lower order batsmen as seen on right.#sonysix pic.twitter.com/uNfDUsxFEx — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 15, 2018





9:15 hrs IST The Australian bowlers will be delighted Surprise surprise ... Stumps targeted ... 2 wickets fall ... #AUSvIND ... this pitch is doing all sorts ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2018





9:07 hrs IST Bumrah gets Paine Stone dead! The Australian captain was way back in his crease, the ball was straight and it pinned him bang in front of the stumps. India go bang bang!





9:04 hrs IST Umesh strikes That was an absolute peach from Umesh Yadav, pitching on middle and off and then snaking past the forward prod of Cummins to dislodge the stumps. India finally break through the resistance





9:02 hrs IST India have not been on the mark India bowled 451 balls with the Quicks yesterday ... Only 14 would have Hit the Stumps ... that’s 3 % !!!!! Today is less than that ..... !!!! They are getting it wrong in #Perth #AUSvIND @FoxCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2018





8:57 hrs IST The Cummins factor for Australia Average partnerships that Pat Cummins has been involved in since the start of last season is 27.38, (794 runs of which he has scored 355 at 22.19). For Mitchell Starc, a previous #8, it's 370 runs at 17.62, personally making 210 at 12.35. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 15, 2018





8:50 hrs IST Paine battling on The Australian captain has had an injury concern, but is battling hard to take his side to a position of safety





8:43 hrs IST Umesh looking sharp He is looking to target the stumps and is getting the ball to move just enough to pose questions. However, the batsmen have somehow managed to work around the threat





8:37 hrs IST 300 raised Tip and run. Paine calls Cummins through for a single and Australia have reached 300. This can be a great score on this pitch





8:29 hrs IST Extra pace and bounce on the surface The old WACA had the second lowest % of LBW and Bowled dismissals...the new Perth stadium is in line to carry forward the legacy. #ausvind #7cricket @7Cricket @1116sen — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 15, 2018





8:25 hrs IST No breakthroughs yet Very few deliveries have been on target which would have hit the stumps and the Australians have got away in this first half an hour. The match is drifting away from India





8:12 hrs IST Cummins is no slouch with the bat In Test cricket, Pat Cummins is dismissed every 112 defensive strokes. That is a better record than his top-order colleagues Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh. He is an extremely accomplished batsman, perhaps deserving of a promotion. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 15, 2018





8:04 hrs IST Paine holds the key The Australian captain looks to be in good touch and his form will be imperative if the hosts have to push this total near 400. Indians need to keep plugging away





7:54 hrs IST Solid start Yes, the pitch is lively, it is dubious, it is tough work. The ball is seaming, it is taking off, Australia will be thrilled they already have a score on the board. The surface will only get more notorious for the batsmen





7:50 hrs IST Out walk the players Tim Paine and Pat Cummins are out there. Kohli has led his team out. Shami will start with the ball, boy, Test cricket is such a delight. Let’s go!





7:44 hrs IST Bumrah needs to fire this morning He was brilliant yesterday and one such ball evoked memories of Jeff Thomson. Read and watch the delivery here





7:37 hrs IST The Pujara threat Pujara was at his absolute best in Adelaide where he soaked up 450 balls across both innings and after scoring 131 in the first innings, followed it up with a defiant 71 in the second dig. This is what the Australians are planning to counter the CHE





7:13 hrs IST Allan Border was not very happy with India’s bowling “Given the amount of deliveries that went past the outside edge India will feel they could have had a better day. They bowled well but if I’m being supercritical they were a little bit short,” he wrote in a column for Foxsports.





7:08 hrs IST When Kohli flew The Aussies were at 145/3 at Tea and India needed to strike early in the final session and they did. Ishant Sharma bowled a shortish delivery that caught Peter Handscomb high on the bat. The ball flew to second slip where captain Virat Kohli took off and pouched the catch. Watch and read about the catch here





7:06 hrs IST Visuals of the pitch The pitch on day two. Thoughts?



📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket &

📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/srfYejz8uS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zRlLOEskjY — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 15, 2018





7:03 hrs IST Ponting factor in Finch’s innings After an uneasy innings in Adelaide, Aaron Finch looked far more settled in this Test match and the right-hander credited former Australian captain Ricky Ponting for passing on the tips. Read more about this story here.





6:54 hrs IST India’s bowling attack under the scanner On a day when Hanuma Vihar’s part time off spin accounted for 2 wickets, India could well have done with the services of a specialist spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too believed the same.



