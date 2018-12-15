HT Logo
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 in Perth: Vijay departs for duck after Australia post 326

India vs Australia, day 2, LIVE Score and updates at Perth: Catch all the action from the second day of the ongoing Test match at Perth.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 15, 2018 09:50 IST
Live updates: Ishant Sharma was on fire as Australia were dismissed for 326 in the first innings. The pitch has spice and venom and this score can be a tricky prospect for the visitors batting order. Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav too chipped in. It all boils down to the batsmen for now. (Full scorecard)

 

9:49 hrs IST

Stumps are shattered

That ball was full, that ball was on a length, Vijay tried to drive, left a gap between pad and bat and the ball snaked past the bat and smashed the stumps. Starc is all pumped up. LUNCH it is

9:39 hrs IST

Maiden to start proceedings

There was one loose stroke in that over from Rahul and barring that, he was pretty watchful The Australian bowlers need to target the stumps and make the batsmen play a lot more

9:34 hrs IST

Indian openers are out there

The atmosphere is conducive to seam and swing, the pitch is spicy and the Indian openers are under the pump. This will be a testing phase for both Rahul and Vijay against the red Kookaburra.

9:25 hrs IST

Starc dismissed, Hazlewood follows

That ball from Ishant was full and wide, Starc went after it and nicked it behind. Hazlewood comes and goes, he nicks it behind, Pant dives across and takes an acrobatic catch

Best figures for Ishant in Australia - 4/41. Goes past 3/38 at the Gabba in 2014.

9:17 hrs IST

India’s problem with the tail

9:15 hrs IST

The Australian bowlers will be delighted

9:07 hrs IST

Bumrah gets Paine

Stone dead! The Australian captain was way back in his crease, the ball was straight and it pinned him bang in front of the stumps. India go bang bang!

9:04 hrs IST

Umesh strikes

That was an absolute peach from Umesh Yadav, pitching on middle and off and then snaking past the forward prod of Cummins to dislodge the stumps. India finally break through the resistance

9:02 hrs IST

India have not been on the mark

8:57 hrs IST

The Cummins factor for Australia

8:50 hrs IST

Paine battling on

The Australian captain has had an injury concern, but is battling hard to take his side to a position of safety

8:43 hrs IST

Umesh looking sharp

He is looking to target the stumps and is getting the ball to move just enough to pose questions. However, the batsmen have somehow managed to work around the threat

8:37 hrs IST

300 raised

Tip and run. Paine calls Cummins through for a single and Australia have reached 300. This can be a great score on this pitch

8:29 hrs IST

Extra pace and bounce on the surface

8:25 hrs IST

No breakthroughs yet

Very few deliveries have been on target which would have hit the stumps and the Australians have got away in this first half an hour. The match is drifting away from India

8:12 hrs IST

Cummins is no slouch with the bat

8:04 hrs IST

Paine holds the key

The Australian captain looks to be in good touch and his form will be imperative if the hosts have to push this total near 400. Indians need to keep plugging away

7:54 hrs IST

Solid start

Yes, the pitch is lively, it is dubious, it is tough work. The ball is seaming, it is taking off, Australia will be thrilled they already have a score on the board. The surface will only get more notorious for the batsmen

7:50 hrs IST

Out walk the players

Tim Paine and Pat Cummins are out there. Kohli has led his team out. Shami will start with the ball, boy, Test cricket is such a delight. Let’s go!

7:44 hrs IST

Bumrah needs to fire this morning

He was brilliant yesterday and one such ball evoked memories of Jeff Thomson.

Read and watch the delivery here

7:37 hrs IST

The Pujara threat

Pujara was at his absolute best in Adelaide where he soaked up 450 balls across both innings and after scoring 131 in the first innings, followed it up with a defiant 71 in the second dig.

This is what the Australians are planning to counter the CHE

7:13 hrs IST

Allan Border was not very happy with India’s bowling

“Given the amount of deliveries that went past the outside edge India will feel they could have had a better day. They bowled well but if I’m being supercritical they were a little bit short,” he wrote in a column for Foxsports.

7:08 hrs IST

When Kohli flew

The Aussies were at 145/3 at Tea and India needed to strike early in the final session and they did. Ishant Sharma bowled a shortish delivery that caught Peter Handscomb high on the bat. The ball flew to second slip where captain Virat Kohli took off and pouched the catch.

Watch and read about the catch here

7:06 hrs IST

Visuals of the pitch

7:03 hrs IST

Ponting factor in Finch’s innings

After an uneasy innings in Adelaide, Aaron Finch looked far more settled in this Test match and the right-hander credited former Australian captain Ricky Ponting for passing on the tips.

Read more about this story here.

6:54 hrs IST

India’s bowling attack under the scanner

On a day when Hanuma Vihar’s part time off spin accounted for 2 wickets, India could well have done with the services of a specialist spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too believed the same.

6:38 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

After an intriguing first day, all eyes will be on the Indian bowlers as they have struggled to dismiss the lower order in the recent past. They cannot afford Australia to get away and pile on a score which can become extremely challenging for the Indian batsmen on a pitch which has plenty of nip and assistance for the new ball bowlers.