India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of 3rd ODI in Cuttack - Virat Kohli, Shai Hope eye records

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 19:26 IST

Team India will look to seal a series victory when they lock horns against West Indies in third and final ODI of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after Windies won the first ODI by 8 wickets followed by a 107-run victory for the hosts in second match. West Indies lost the T20I series but will be hopeful of taking something from the ODI series. As for India, they will be looking the end the year on a high with another series in their kitty. Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in Cuttack.

293: Average 1st innings score at Cuttack in last 5 completed innings is 293.

61.11%: Team chasing have won 11 out of 18 ODIs at Cuttack and lost 7.

100%: India have won all 3 ODIs against West Indies at Cuttack.

6/0: India have not lost any ODI at Cuttack since 2007 and have won 6 consecutive matches since then (Excluding abandoned matches).

1: Kuldeep Yadav is only 1 wicket away from becoming 22nd Indian to complete 100 ODI wickets. Kuldeep would also become the 8th Indian spinner to achieve this feat in ODIs. He can also become the joint fastest Indian if Kuldeep completes his 100th ODI wicket in the next match. Shami holds the record for India currently for reaching 100 ODI wickets in 55 ODIs.

4: Ravindra Jadeja is 4 wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker for India against West Indies in ODIs. With 40 ODI wickets against West Indies, Jadeja is behind Kapil Dev (43) and Anil Kumble (41).

9: Rohit Sharma is only 9 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in a calendar year across formats as an opener. With 2,379 runs as an opener in 2019, Rohit is only behind Sanath Jayasuriya’s tally of 2,387 runs in 1997.

116: Kohli needs 116 runs more to become the 6th player to score 11,000 international runs across formats as captain.

44: KL Rahul is 44 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in international cricket across formats.

56: With 11,524 runs, Virat Kohli is 56 runs away from becoming 7th highest run-getter in ODIs by going past Jacques Kallis (11,579).

169: Kohli is also 169 runs away from breaking his personal record of scoring most runs in a year.

In 2019 he has scored 1292 runs until now. He had scored 1,460 ODI runs in 2017.

71: With 2,150 ODI runs against West Indies, Virat Kohli is 71 runs away from going past his own record for scoring most runs against an opponent. He has currently most ODI runs against Sri Lanka — 2,220.

13: The pair of Kohli and Rohit is only 18 runs away from becoming the 2nd most successful Indian pair in ODIs. With 4,741 runs as a pair, they are behind Ganguly-Tendulkar (8,227) and Dhawan-Rohit (4,753)

35: Shai Hope is only 35 runs away from completing 3,000 ODI runs for West Indies. He can become the 12th West Indies batsman to achieve this feat in ODIs. If he gets to 3000 runs milestone in next innings, he would become the 2nd fastest to 3000 run mark in ODIs. Currently the fastest to 3000 runs is Hashim Amla (57 innings) and 2nd fastest is Babar Azam (68 innings) in ODIs.