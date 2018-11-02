India vs West Indies: Team India Report Card - The hits & misses at the 5th ODI

Ravindra Jadeja starred in India’s nine-wicket series clinching win over West Indies after the tourists were skittled out for just 104 in the fifth one-day international on Thursday. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in Thiruvananthapuram but collapsed, surviving just 31.5 of their 50 overs under overcast skies to register their lowest ODI total against India. Jadeja claimed four wickets with his left-arm spin as India romped to their target in 14.5 overs to take the five-match series 3-1.

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

Opener Rohit Sharma smashed his 37th ODI fifty to power India to an emphatic series win. After the dismissal of partner Shikhar Dhawan early on, Rohit took the Windies bowling apart as India romped home in just the 15th over of the innings.

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very Poor

The stage was perfectly set for Shikhar Dhawan to end his bad run of form against the Windies but he was dismissed for just 6 runs. Dhawan ended the series as the only Indian top-order batsman who could not go past the 50-run mark even once.

Virat Kohli - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

After Shikhar Dhawan’s early dismissal, Virat Kohli put on a match-winning stand for the hosts. Taking a stock of the situation, he played second-fiddle to Rohit, who was simply going berserk on the other end. In the field, Kohli led from the front and changed around his bowlers well to bundle out the visitors for a paltry score.

Ambati Rayudu - Rating: NA, Verdict: NA

In-form Ambati Rayudu didn’t get a chance to bat as the top-order did the job for the hosts. In the field, Rayudu picked up a catch of Keemo Paul and that was his only notable contribution in India’s victory.

MS Dhoni - Rating: NA, Verdict: NA

Mahendra Singh Dhoni too didn’t get a chance to bat but he was as steady as ever behind the stumps for India. Dhoni took one catch in the match and that too came in the first over off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kedar Jadhav - NA, Verdict: NA

Kedar Jadhav didn’t bowl or bat in the match but he was as lively as ever in the field. The all-rounder picked up three catches in the field to help India bundle out the visitors.

Ravindra Jadeja - 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again illustrated his importance in the side with a stunning four-wicket haul. Jadeja removed dangerous-looking Marlon Samuels and in-form Shimron Hetmyer in his first spell. The, he scalped two wickets in his last over to dimiss Windies in just the 32nd over of the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India an ideal start in the match by removing opener Kieran Powell in just the first over of the match. He was economical as well as he gave away just 11 over in four overs that he bowled, including one maiden.

Kuldeep Yadav - 7/10, Verdict: Good

When Kuldeep Yadav was introduced into the attack, the Windies had already lost half their side. Kuldeep scalped just one wicket in the five overs that he bowled in the innings.

Khaleel Ahmed - 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed continued his good run of form in the series and ended with good figures 2/29 in seven overs. Khaleel scalped the wickets of opener Rovman Poweel and skipper Jason Holder to peg back the visitors during their innings. He was one of the bright spots for India in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah once again brought his A game forward and ended the match with outstanding figures of 2/11 in 6 overs. Bumrah accounted for the wickets of in-form Shai Hope and Fabian Allen and he also bowled one maiden (econ: 1.8) to keep the visitors’ run-rate under check.

