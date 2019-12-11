India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede

cricket

India sealed the T20I series against West Indies 2-1 after an emphatic 67-run win in the deciding game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With a spectacular batting show from the top-order, India posted a mammoth total of 240/3 in 20 overs. In reply, the visitors could only muster 173/8, losing the match by 67 runs.

The Indian seamers led the onslaught when Windies stepped out to chase. Evin Lewis, who was stretchered off the field after suffering an injury while fielding in the match, did not come out to open the innings. Lendl Simmons was joined by Brandon King up front, but both the batsmen fell cheaply to Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, respectively.

Nicholas Pooran was the next one to go, as he gave away a catch to Shivam Dube at third man in Deepak Chahar’s over. Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard led the counter-attack for Windies before the former was dismissed by Kuldeep for 41. Pollard carried and went on to smash 68 runs in 39 runs, but it was not enough to save the match for his side. He was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 14th over, which sealed Windies’ fate.

Earlier, Windies had won the toss and asked India to bat. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli combined to hit 16 sixes as India reached 240 for three. Sharma (71) and Rahul (91) put on 135 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India’s imposing total in Mumbai after the hosts were put into bat first with the three-match series tied at 1-1. Kohli soon joined the party to flay the West Indies attack as he completed his fifty in 21 deliveries and finished on an unbeaten 70 with four fours and seven sixes.

“Hitman” Sharma led the onslaught with an attacking fifty that was brought about with two sixes and a boundary to raise the roof. He finally fell while attempting another big heave to be caught by Hayden Walsh Jr off paceman Kesrick Williams.Four balls later, skipper Kieron Pollard got wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant trudging back to the pavilion for nought to check India’s surge but Rahul remained firm.

Rahul, who completed his third fifty in the last four T20 innings and hit four sixes in his 56-ball knock, then put on 95 runs with Kohli before getting out in the last over.

(With inputs from AFP)