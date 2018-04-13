IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: RCB opt to field

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in the second game for both teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. (RCB vs KXIP HIGHLIGHTS)

In six of the seven previous matches in IPL 2018, teams have elected to bowl first and successfully chased down a target. The only exception was Delhi Daredevils, who also opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals but fell short in a difficult chase after rain in Jaipur left them facing a very truncated innings. (RCB vs KXIP SCORES)

Virat Kohli’s RCB retained the same eleven that figured in the first game while KXIP made one change, including Australian opener Aaron Finch in place of explosive South African batsman, David Miller.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens while R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Daredevils in their opening game.

KXIP drafted in the seasoned Aaron Finch, who had missed the first match as he got married a day before that game at Mohali on April 8. That meant Chris Gayle, who played the previous seven seasons for RCB, will sit out for the second game.

RCB will hope to achieve the full potential of their batting might after being restricted to 176/7 in the four–wicket loss to KKR with seven balls to spare. Besides, they won only one match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2017, with Virat Kohli missing most of the games due to shoulder injury.

The teams will be fairly evenly matched in terms of batting firepower. The RCB top four of Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would be happy with a pitch where there is grass and the ball should come on to the bat.

KXIP beat RCB both home and away last season.

With KL Rahul in fine touch, Mayank Agarwal, prolific all domestic season for Karnataka, will bat in the middle order at his home ground.