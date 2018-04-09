IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to field vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to field first here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Monday. (SRH vs RR HIGHLIGHTS)

More than a win, both the camps will want to find a rhythm going forward given that this will be their first acid test under their new skippers. With Steve Smith and David Warner ruled out for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League by the BCCI in accordance to the sanctions imposed on them by Cricket Australia, Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane will lead the charge for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. (SRH vs RR SCORES)

Of their seven matches against each other so far, the Royals slightly hold the upper hand, having won four games while losing three. Players from both the camps hit the ground early this evening with Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat rolling their arms for quite some time.

On the other practice pitch, former Sri Lanka international and Hyderabad’s bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan could be seen donning the role of a dummy batsman as the likes of Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi stuck to their line around the off-stump.

Rahane says he would have wanted to bowl first as well but has no problems now that his side has been put in to bat.

Playing XI -

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin