IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar guide Mumbai Indians to a big win over Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had read the wicket well on Wednesday but underestimated the power-packed Mumbai Indians batting line-up and their spin-oriented bowling attack. ((Full Scorecard))

Ponting had said the wicket would aid spin, which it did, helping the spinners more than pace bowlers and justifying inclusion of two slow bowlers. But his assertion that Mumbai Indians would struggle fell flat as his pacers, Chris Morris in particular, allowed the visiting batsmen easy overs that saw them reach 168 for five. His batsmen then squandered wickets to put the game in visitors’ bag.

Mumbai’s eventual total had looked distant at the fall of Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket in the 16th over with the score only on 104. However, Mumbai’s strength lies in the battery of hard-hitters in their middle order comprising the Pandya brothers — Krunal and Hardik — and Kieron Pollard. The Trinidadian’s services weren’t needed as the Pandyas, with their 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket, did enough to take their team to a challenging total. Delhi, in reply ended at 128 for nine.

Strong start

The innings had begun well for Mumbai who raced to 57 without loss in the Powerplay overs as Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock played freely taking on the bowlers, especially Morris who went for 16 in his first over, the innings’ fourth.

While Ishant bowled well, his spell upfront wasn’t enough to limit the damage. Things fell in Delhi’s court only with the introduction of the spinners after the Powerplay stage. Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra and left-arm spinner Axar Patel, both former India players, checked the scoring, conceding just 18 runs in the next four overs. Importantly, they managed to pick a wicket each, Mishra getting rid of Rohit and Axar scalping Ben Cutting.

ALSO READ: DC vs MI IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

To add to their joy was a run out of Quinton de Kock in that period, caused mainly by lack of magnanimity from Suryakumar Yadav. The run, although a close one, was called for by De Kock who was running towards the batting end. Yadav, who’d played the shot to gully, didn’t budge an inch, deciding not to sacrifice his wicket for the settled South African.

Delhi were back in the game and with Yadav falling after failing to keep his ramp shot out of a diving wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s reach, it looked that they’d restrict the visitors. But then the Pandyas dropped anchor. Once settled, they batted like men possessed, all in a matter of just over four overs. Hardik, who hit a 15-ball 32, came up with stunning shots, a helicopter shot for six over mid-wicket that may have left its patent owner MS Dhoni chuckling and a flick for six over square leg off a low full toss.

Delhi too began well in the Powerplay, reaching 38 without loss in the first four overs. But Rohit was the smarter captain, years of experience serving him well. Unlike Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer’s decision to wait for the end of Powerplay to bring in spinners, he introduced them before. The presence of Jasprit Bumrah added to the advantage. Rohit had more options too, having three spinners against Iyer’s two.

Delhi batsmen perished one by one trying to force the pace against tight bowling, hobbling to 65 for four in 11 overs. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro and skipper Iyer were back in the dugout. It was then left to Pant, pushed down to No. 5, to steer the ship but it was always going to be uphill. He caved in to the pressure, getting bowled for seven by Bumrah in the 14th over while trying to hit out against one that came in. The game was over.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 00:04 IST