IPL 2020: ‘Imagine this tweet 8/9 years ago,’ Kevin Pietersen takes sly dig at ECB on Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes’ participation in Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: In his autobiography ‘KP’, Pietersen had alleged that he faced a lot of criticism in England because he was one of the first few players to play in the Indian Premier League, and had also alleged that the ECB was reluctant to allow domestic players from participating in the T20 tournament.

File image of Kevin Pietersen.
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Getty Images)
         

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is not known as someone who would shy away from expressing his opinions. Pietersen, during his playing days, was regarded as one of the most controversial figures from England cricket because of the same reason.

In his autobiography ‘KP’, Pietersen had alleged that he faced a lot of criticism in England because he was one of the first few players to play in the Indian Premier League, and had also alleged that the England and Wales Cricket Board was reluctant to allow domestic players from participating in the T20 tournament. Pietersen played for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore during his IPL career.

READ| ‘He walked out and said I am going to see this home’: The MS Dhoni moment that ‘inspired’ Jos Buttler

In a recent tweet, though, ECB wished good luck to two players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer before Rajasthan Royals’ match against Kings XI Punjab.

“Good luck to our lads in today’s huge IPL game!” ECB wrote on Friday.

Pietersen was quick to reply to the tweet and he wrote: “Just imagine, IMAGINE this tweet 8/9 years ago...!” along with a few laughing smileys.

 

READ | ‘I have always been a Bangalore boy,’ Virat Kohli says he has ‘never sort of drifted towards Delhi’

“I’m so happy these guys are benefitting positively from the IPL!” Pietersen added.

Meanwhile, RR will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, after picking a sensational win over Kings XI Punjab. Both Stokes and Archer had a good game against KXIP and will hope to deliver a similar performance against KKR.

