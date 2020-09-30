e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 07:26 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of IPL 2020
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of IPL 2020(IPL/Twitter)
         

Delhi Capitals were handed their first defeat of the season by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won Tuesday night’s encounter by 15 runs. The loss caused the Capitals a place in the IPL 2020 points table, and from the top, Shreyas Iyer’s team slipped a position to No. 2. The table is currently led by Rajasthan Royals, with four points but with a superior run-rate than the Capitals.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for Delhi Capitals’ slow over rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hindustantimes

The win allowed Sunrisers to open their account in the IPL 2020 points-table, with David Warner and his team jumping to positions to be currently placed sixth in the ranking with two points each. Kolkata Knight Riders are a place below them at sixth, followed by three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the bottom of the pile.

Also Read | Rashid Khan stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians take the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Orange Cap

There hasn’t been a change in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continuing to hold possession of the Orange Cap with 222 runs at a staggering average of 111.

Hindustantimes

Behind him are Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis (CSK), Sanju Samson (RR) and AB de Villiers (RCB) with 221, 173, 159 and 134 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada has joined Mohammed Shami as the leading wicket-taker of the IPL 2020 so far.

Hindustantimes

Rabada picked up two Sunrisers Hyderabad wickets – of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson – for 21 runs from his four overs, taking his wickets tally of the season to seven from three games.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: Paid hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes, says Donald Trump
LIVE: Paid hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes, says Donald Trump
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
Hathras rape victim’s body forcibly taken away by UP police, alleges family
Hathras rape victim’s body forcibly taken away by UP police, alleges family
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘liar’ in fiery debate start
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘liar’ in fiery debate start
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In