IPL 2025 Player Retention Live Updates: BCCI likely to announce rules today with mega auction looming

IPL 2025 Player Retention Live Updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could release its retention rules on Thursday. The rules were earlier expected to be announced in late August but the board delayed its decision with a mega auction looming this year and franchises not too keen on shaking up the balance within their squads. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in a statement last month that the board will take recommendations from the franchise owners to the IPL Governing Council for "further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations"....Read More

The franchises had been allowed to retain upto four players each ahead of the last mega auction in 2022. The 2025 season marks the end of another three-year cycle and so it is time for a mega auction again. However, most franchises are keen on retaining five or more players so as to not disturb the balance of the squads they have built. It is now understood that the BCCI is expected to allow as many as six retentions.

It has to be noted though, that not all teams are in agreement in this matter. Those sides that enjoyed good results in the past season wanted the BCCI to allow more than three or four retentions, as was in the case of the 2022 auction. They have invested heavily in some young players and helped them grow, but there is a high chance of them going under the hammer in the case of only three retentions. Meanwhile, some teams who have failed to get results recently want a mega auction to go all guns blazing.

With this being the scenario it is expected that the BCCI could allow five retentions this year. At the same time though, they are also reportedly expected to scrap the Right to Match (RTM) option. The RTM card allowed franchises who had owned the player in the previous season to match the highest bid of the auction for that particular player and get him onboard.

Veteran spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had panned the RTM option earlier this month. "The problem with RTM is that it is not fair value for the player. So, if you give three RTMs [to each team], the players will only go virtually empty-handed. Already, they do not get fair value in the auction," he had said on his Youtube channel.