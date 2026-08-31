Joe Root lays down celebration rule after England beat Pakistan: ‘Enjoy it, but be sensible and grown up’

The message came after England completed another commanding performance against Pakistan and secured the series with a match still to play. While the result offered plenty for the dressing room to enjoy, Root’s own summer with the bat has been considerably more frustrating.

“It’s important we’re not talking about, absolutely,” Root said during the post-match media interaction at Lord’s. “But it’s hard to win Test matches, it’s hard to win Test series, so enjoy it and celebrate it, but in a sensible, grown-up way. “It’s been a really good start to, I don’t know what you want to call it, this new team.”

Joe Root has urged England’s players to celebrate their series victory over Pakistan “in a sensible, grown-up way” after the hosts sealed their first multi-match Test series win since 2024 with victory at Lord’s. England’s win in the second Test gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and another positive result for a side still shaping its identity. Root, however, made it clear that success on the field should not be followed by the kind of off-field controversies that have occasionally accompanied England celebrations in the past.

Across nine innings this summer, Root is averaging 29.44, well below his career mark of 50.38. More unusually, he has been dismissed lbw seven times, including in both innings at Lord’s. Root nevertheless insisted that his repeated dismissals were not causing alarm and backed himself to find a solution.

“I’ve always been quite good at understanding and eventually problem-solving,” he said. “I’ll continue to keep working hard. I might have been lbw a few times, but lots of those have been umpire’s call – if they go the other way it might not be as much of a talking point. We’ve also seen the ball move more than it ever has. So there has to be a sense of calm and realism around things. I know I’m a good player, and I’d like to think there’s a big score around the corner.”

Root also pointed towards the Dukes ball while discussing the unusually difficult conditions for batters this summer. He suggested this year’s batch had felt harder and appeared to have a different lacquer, although he stressed he had no evidence of a manufacturing change. “I think they’ve been very different this year,” Root said. “I think there’s a different lacquer to them. I don’t know, I’ve not got evidence on that – you probably need to ask Dukes – but I think there’s lacquer on the seam. As a batter, when you practise, they’re cracking your bats more frequently. And they seem a lot firmer.”

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Root also wondered whether the harder balls were leaving more pronounced dents on the surface and therefore contributing to greater movement off the pitch. “I think they’re affecting the wickets as well. I think they’re denting more. If they dent the wicket it’s going to seam off the dents as well, it’s going to move more,” he said.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas admitted the touring side were disappointed with their performance but felt there had been signs of progress from the opening Test.

“Everybody’s not happy with this performance,” Abbas said. “We were much better in this match. You can see that as time passes we are getting used to the conditions and everything is getting better.”

England will now head into the final Test with the series already secured, while Root will be looking to turn what he believes is an improved understanding of his dismissals into the big score he feels is close.