Jofra Archer unleashes brute force on Babar Azam: Nasty bouncer leaves Pakistan captain fending to his doom
Pakistan managed just 14 runs in the first 7.1 overs, with Jofra Archer’s dismissal of captain Babar Azam standing out in the collapse.
Ollie Robinson picked the first two wickets. Jofra Archer took the next. Pakistan’s top order fell apart in the face of some supremely skilful bowling, losing three wickets in the space of 16 deliveries during the second innings on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Lord’s.
Pakistan managed just 14 runs in the first 7.1 overs, with Archer’s dismissal of captain Babar Azam standing out in the collapse. It was a moment that perhaps captured the mess Pakistan cricket currently finds itself in, with the visitors staring at a whitewash in the seriesin England.
It happened on the first ball of the eighth over. Archer unleashed a short delivery with sheer pace and steep bounce, and it kept climbing towards Babar. The right-hander took his eyes off the ball but kept his bat and gloves hanging in front of him.
The delivery struck the upper half of the bat, close to the handle, then caught the peak of Babar’s helmet before ballooning towards the slip cordon.
Jordan Cox ran across from behind fourth slip and comfortably completed the catch.
More than the brute force of Archer’s delivery, it was Babar’s indecision that stood out. The Pakistan captain got himself into a complete tangle, unsure whether to play the shot or simply get out of the way.
“That was a nasty delivery,” said Ian Ward on Sky Sports. “That was a real nasty delivery from Archer. Babar got into a real tangle!”
Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, part of the same commentary panel, added: “That’s high pace. Babar was looking for the full delivery but was in no shape ready for this one! It took a bit of the bat and the helmet, and there’s not much you can do as a batter there.
“Babar realises he has nowhere to go! Pakistan in a spot of bother!”
Pakistan lost three top-order wickets for just 14 runs against the new ball before Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood steadied the innings. The former brought up a half-century as the pair took Pakistan to 94/3 in the rain-interrupted second session.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan bowled England out for 208 before noon, but the hosts had already built a mammoth first-innings lead of 388.
That target looked particularly daunting for a Pakistan side that had been bowled out for less than 200 in each of their previous three innings in the series.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More