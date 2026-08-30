Jofra Archer unleashes brute force on Babar Azam: Nasty bouncer leaves Pakistan captain fending to his doom

Ollie Robinson picked the first two wickets. Jofra Archer took the next. Pakistan’s top order fell apart in the face of some supremely skilful bowling, losing three wickets in the space of 16 deliveries during the second innings on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Lord’s. Babar Azam was dismissed for just six runs.

Pakistan managed just 14 runs in the first 7.1 overs, with Archer’s dismissal of captain Babar Azam standing out in the collapse. It was a moment that perhaps captured the mess Pakistan cricket currently finds itself in, with the visitors staring at a whitewash in the seriesin England.

It happened on the first ball of the eighth over. Archer unleashed a short delivery with sheer pace and steep bounce, and it kept climbing towards Babar. The right-hander took his eyes off the ball but kept his bat and gloves hanging in front of him.

The delivery struck the upper half of the bat, close to the handle, then caught the peak of Babar’s helmet before ballooning towards the slip cordon.

Jordan Cox ran across from behind fourth slip and comfortably completed the catch.

More than the brute force of Archer’s delivery, it was Babar’s indecision that stood out. The Pakistan captain got himself into a complete tangle, unsure whether to play the shot or simply get out of the way.