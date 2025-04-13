Kavya Maran heads straight to Abhishek Sharma’s mother and father after SRH youngster puts a smile on her face

A week ago, when Abhishek Sharma was run out in the opening over for just one run as Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth straight defeat in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, franchise co-owner Kavya Maran was seen ranting as the clip went viral on social media. But the star batter managed to put a smile on her face on Saturday after carving out one of the all-time best knocks in IPL history, which helped SRH snap their losing streak. Abhishek Sharma scored 141 runs against PBKS on Saturday

Abhishek clobbered 10 sixes and 14 boundaries as he notched up his maiden IPL century and converted it into the highest-ever score by an Indian batter in the league's history. Overall, it was the third-highest individual score in IPL history after Chris Gayle's 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and Brendon McCullum's 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

As Abhishek reached the triple-figure mark to roar back to form in IPL 2025, Kavya jumped out of her seat in joy to celebrate the knock. In an incredible gesture, she then headed straight to the 24-year-old's parents, who were both present in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, to shake hands and hug them on their son's stunning show.

'It's not easy for any player...'

Abhishek incurred a difficult start to the season, managing just 51 runs in the first five matches. However, he not only credited captain Pat Cummins and the SRH management for backing him, but also his mentor Yuvraj Singh and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for being in touch with him during the rough patch.

"It's not easy for any player to go through that form. Special mention to the team and captain, very simple message to the batters although I was not doing well. I had a talk with Travis, and it was a special day for both of us," he said after collecting the Player of the Match trophy. "Special mention to Yuvi (paaji), I have been talking to him and also thanks to Suryakumar Yadav as well. I have been in touch with him and he has been there for me."