Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KL Rahul 'sacrificed his fifty' for Shubman Gill's century vs Bangladesh: 'Agar Hardik Pandya hota toh…', fears internet

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 21, 2025 10:28 AM IST

KL Rahul's selfless act was hailed by the internet, who feared that had it been Hardik Pandya, things could have been different.

Shubman Gill has enjoyed quite the start to 2025. The India batter, with scores of 87, 60, 112 and now an unbeaten 101 in yesterday's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, is burning up the charts. Had it not been for Gill's resilient ton, India could have suffered the proverbial banana peel against Bangladesh. Four quick wickets fell around him – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel. But thanks to a patient innings and timely support from KL Rahul, Gill flourished, en route to completing his 8th ODI hundred and taking India over the line to fetch his team 2 crucial points.

Hardik Pandya (L) would have been the next batter to partner Shubman Gill if KL Rahul's wicket was to fall(Agencies)
Hardik Pandya (L) would have been the next batter to partner Shubman Gill if KL Rahul's wicket was to fall(Agencies)

Gill and Rahul added an unbroken partnership of 87 runs for the fifth wicket as India chased down 230 to win the match by six wickets. Rahul, who came under the scanner for low scores in the England ODIs and unsatisfactory performance behind the stumps against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, more than made up for it with his consolidated effort. More importantly, Rahul hung around for Gill. Unbeaten at 47, Rahul didn't care about his own fifty but allowed Gill to complete his century, which won the internet's heart.

Also Read: 'Message came from dressing room...' - Shubman Gill on Rohit, Gambhir's role in 'most satisfying century' in India's win

More so because the next batter in was Hardik Pandya. Hardik has often found himself in a position where he has finished the game on his own, despite his partner nearing the milestone. Who can forget what happened in West Indies two years ago when Tilak Varma was batting on 49. Hardik smashed a six and won India the game, but copped flak for his 'selfish' act.

Here too, fans worried that had Rahul lost his wicket, and Hardik came out to bat, Gill could have been denied a century. They praised Rahul for allowing his partner to reach the milestone.

Here are some reactions:

Milestones galore

Gill's 101 not out with 11 fours and two cracking sixes weren't the only highlights of the match. Rohit, once again, gave India a blistering start to the innings, scoring a quickfire 41 off 36 balls and in the process, also completed 11000 runs in ODI cricket. He initially struggled to meet the ball in the middle of his bat, but once he did, the memories of the 2023 World Cup came flooding back.

Earlier in the match, that Bangladesh were able to cross 200 was solely due to Towhid Hridoy's maiden century. At 35/5, all hopes seemed lost, and India seemed to be cruising towards a dominant, one-sided victory. But then came a century partnership of 154 between Hridoy and Jaker Ali. Both batters enjoyed lifelines – Rohit dropped Jaker on his first ball, and Hridoy was put down by Hardik. But despite their combined efforts, Bangladesh couldn't get the job done.

Mohammed Shami too made a triumphant return to ICC tournament, completing 200 wickets in ODIs, and becoming the fastest-ever to achieve the feat.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On