‘Love your…’: Usman Khawaja in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal as southpaw impresses on his first tour of Australia

There weren't too many happy memories for India to ultimately take home from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as Australia’s dominance translated to a well-earned 3-1 series win at the end of the five-match bout. However, there were definitely some silver linings for Indian fans, and plenty of reasons for optimism even in a difficult tour abroad. Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed an excellent maiden tour of Australia.(AFP)

Chief amongst these was the form and ability shown by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young batter is considered the future of Indian cricket, and his first series down under was one of the key talking points even before the first match in Perth began. Celebrating his 23rd birthday during the tour, how Jaiswal would cope with unfamiliar conditions and the expectations of a major tour was an important question.

All in all, it was a remarkably successful time for Jaiswal, as he scored 391 runs in 10 innings, at an average of nearly 44. This included a memorable ton at the Optus Stadium in Perth to anchor India’s sole victory, as well as a pair of 80s at the MCG where he was unfortunate not to go on and make another century.

Jaiswal was India's top-scorer, while Travis Head was the only batter to score more runs than the 23-year-old the entire series.

Jaiswal posted a series of pictures on Instagram following the tour, captioning his post “Learnt a lot in Australia… Unfortunately the result wasn’t what we had hoped for but we’ll be back stronger.”

Khawaja, Vaughan shower praise on Jaiswal

Jaiswal’s efforts weren’t appreciated by just his fans, but also his opponents and pundits. A lovely comment was left on his post by Australian opener Usman Khawaja, another southpaw opener who has seen it all in Test cricket. Khawaja was supportive with his comment, writing “Love your work brother,” along with a couple of emojis.

Equally, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who usually doesn’t hesitate to let his thoughts be known, was also very appreciative of Jaiswal’s series. Vaughan commended the youngster, writing “You are a superstar .. love watching you play,” under Jaiswal’s post.

Jaiswal’s series in Australia continued his remarkable start to Test cricket, where he has set the stage alight from a batting position that has proven to be extremely tough for veterans of the sport, let alone young newcomers. In India’s just-concluded WTC cycle, Jaiswal played all 19 matches, scoring 1798 runs at an average of 52.88, along with four centuries already to his name. He was only outdone by Joe Root in a phenomenal opening chapter to his Test cricket journey.