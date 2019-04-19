MI Predicted XI against RR: Mumbai Indians Predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals - Rohit Sharma to take tactical call

Mumbai Indians have seen a lot of ups and downs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season but the three-time champions grabbed the second position after a dominating 40-run win over Delhi Capitals.

If skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 8000 runs in T20 last night, and Quinton De Kock laid the foundation at the top, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal, along with the big-hitting Kieron Pollard have provided the late charge to help MI post huge scores.

MI boosts of two of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 10 wickets from nine games so far, and veteran Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.

Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar’s three wicket haul was one of the highlights of MI’s win against Delhi and the ever dependable Krunal too have troubled the rival batsmen.

Both the teams have faced each other 22 times and MI has emerged victorious 11 times, while RR won on 10 occasions with one game being abandoned due to rain in 2009.

When Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019 on Saturday, they are expected to stick to their winning XI with the only change being Ishan Kishan coming in to replace Jayant Yadav.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 22:35 IST