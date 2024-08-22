Mohammed Shami's return to be delayed? BCCI considering bold 'comeback' move with Australia 'hat-trick' in mind: Report

Mohammed Shami, one of India's premier fast bowlers, has been absent from cricketing action since last year. His last competitive appearance came during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he played a key role in India's campaign to the final. However, India's World Cup ended sourly; while the side lost the final, Shami faced a further blow as he sustained an ankle injury during the tournament, which ultimately required surgical intervention in February this year. Indian bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Matthew Kuhnemann during 2023 series(PTI)

Since then, the 33-year-old pacer has been on a long and careful road to recovery, with the Indian team management keen on ensuring his fitness for future challenges.

Shami's rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has been progressing steadily. Despite the encouraging signs, the team management is reportedly exercising caution, understanding the importance of having Shami fit and firing for India's demanding Test series against Australia later this year.

According to the Indian Express, there is no rush to facilitate Shami's comeback to the national team. The pacer, who underwent surgery six months ago, has recently resumed bowling at the NCA. The focus is on gradually increasing his workload to prepare him for the rigours of Test cricket.

Although there was some hope that Shami might feature in the upcoming Bangladesh series, the selectors have chosen to prioritise his long-term fitness, and thus, it looks unlikely that Shami will feature in the squad when India begin their home season next month. The star pacer is expected to target the Ranji Trophy opener on October 11 as a potential comeback date.

This would set the stage for his inclusion in the Indian squad during the home Test series against New Zealand, with the possibility of playing in the second or third Test. Alternatively, the management is also considering sending him to Australia with the India A team for two four-day fixtures starting on October 31 and November 7, providing him with valuable match practice ahead of the Test series.

Workload management

The decision to manage Shami’s return with such care mirrors the approach taken with fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah, whose comeback was similarly managed to avoid aggravating his injury. The fast bowler made his India return with the T20I series against Ireland, where he also led the side. Bumrah was gradually reintegrated into the ODI team before making his Test comeback later.

The Indian team management, well aware of the rigours of Test cricket, is determined to ensure that Shami is in peak condition for the Australia tour, where his experience and skill will be invaluable. India will play five Tests Down Under, with an aim to achieve a hat-trick of series wins on Australian soil.