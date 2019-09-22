e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 22, 2019

MS Dhoni extends break till November, becomes unavailable for Bangladesh T20Is: Report

There have been plenty of speculations around his future and how the selectors deal with the transition

cricket Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni
File image of MS Dhoni(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who took a break from cricket to serve in the Army after India’s ouster from the 2019 World Cup, has extended his break and hence, will not be available for selection until November this year. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror he will now be extending his break from cricket, meaning he will miss out on both the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the home T20I series against Bangladesh. What this also means is that the earliest he can now make a comeback to the Indian side will be when West Indies come visiting for a T20I series in December.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli reveals reason behind sharing MS Dhoni’s photo that fueled retirement rumours

There have been plenty of speculations around his future and how the selectors deal with the transition. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has already said to look ahead and groom Rishabh Pant for the role as the side builds up to the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in Australia next year.

“Nobody knows know what is in MSD’s mind. Only he can clarify what he thinks his future with Indian cricket is. But I think with him being 38 now, India should be looking ahead. Because by the time the next T20 World Cup comes around he will be 39 years old,” Gavaskar told India Today.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at Virat Kohli’s captaincy, says ‘he only does well because of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma’

“Everybody has a shelf life and I do believe with the greatest of respect to Dhoni and I am a fan as millions of others; I just believe he should be going without being pushed out. He should be going on his own terms,” Gavasksar further added.

The seasoned campaigner’s last match for India was against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup, a match which India lost by 18 runs. . ​

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 15:06 IST

tags
trending topics
Howdy, ModiIndia vs South AfricaPM Modi in HoustonVirat KohliPM Narendra ModiAlia BhattDaughter’s Day 2019OnePlus TVReliance Jio FiberMaharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
Cricket News
don't miss