MS Dhoni extends break till November, becomes unavailable for Bangladesh T20Is: Report

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:07 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who took a break from cricket to serve in the Army after India’s ouster from the 2019 World Cup, has extended his break and hence, will not be available for selection until November this year. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror he will now be extending his break from cricket, meaning he will miss out on both the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the home T20I series against Bangladesh. What this also means is that the earliest he can now make a comeback to the Indian side will be when West Indies come visiting for a T20I series in December.

There have been plenty of speculations around his future and how the selectors deal with the transition. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has already said to look ahead and groom Rishabh Pant for the role as the side builds up to the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in Australia next year.

“Nobody knows know what is in MSD’s mind. Only he can clarify what he thinks his future with Indian cricket is. But I think with him being 38 now, India should be looking ahead. Because by the time the next T20 World Cup comes around he will be 39 years old,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Everybody has a shelf life and I do believe with the greatest of respect to Dhoni and I am a fan as millions of others; I just believe he should be going without being pushed out. He should be going on his own terms,” Gavasksar further added.

The seasoned campaigner’s last match for India was against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup, a match which India lost by 18 runs. . ​

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 15:06 IST