 Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Sai Sudharsan surges to 2nd, Shubman Gill 4th and Nicholas Pooran 5th as LSG, MI seal wins
Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Sai Sudharsan surges to 2nd, Shubman Gill 4th and Nicholas Pooran 5th as LSG, MI seal wins

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 08, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Sai Sudharsan climbed to second position in the Orange Cap race with 191 runs, but failed to prevent a defeat for GT on Sunday.

Sai Sudharsan smacked 31 off 23 balls on Sunday, but failed to prevent a defeat for Gujarat Titans on Sunday, in Lucknow. Despite their defeat, Sudharsan has climbed to second position in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race with 191 runs, behind Virat Kohli (316). Meanwhile, RR's Riyan Parag fell to third position with 185 runs in four games.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot.(Gujarat Titans Twitter)
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot.(Gujarat Titans Twitter)

GT skipper Shubman Gill registered 19 off 21 balls on Sunday, and climbed from fifth to fourth position in the Orange Cap race. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten knock of 32 runs off 22 balls on Sunday, saw him surge to fifth position.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur expected to get a chance: Check Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Likely XIs

Chasing 164, GT were bowled out for 130 in 18.5 overs. For LSG's bowling department, Yash Thakur took five wickets and Krunal Pandya bagged three dismissals. Initially, a half-century by Marcus Stoinis (58) saw LSG post 163/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each for GT.

In the other match of the day, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs, to get their first win of the season. Chasing 235, DC could only reach 205/8 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Tristan Stubbs (71*) and Prithvi Shaw (66). For MI's bowling department, Gerald Coetzee took four wickets. Initially, a knock of 49 runs off 27 balls by Rohit Sharma saw MI post 234/5 in 20 overs. For DC's bowling department, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each.

Orange Cap legacy

Gill won the Orange Cap last year with 890 runs. Meanwhile, the inaugural Orange Cap was won by Shaun Marsh in 2008, with 616 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian to achieve the feat in 2010 with 618 runs. Chris Gayle made it back-to-back in 2011 and 2012, with 608 and 733 runs. Kohli has already won the Orange Cap once in the past, doing it in 2016 with 973 runs.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

