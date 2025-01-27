Pakistan finish at the bottom of WTC table after West Indies script historic 34-year first with 2nd Test win in Multan

Pakistan hit an embarrassing low on Monday as they finished at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table after West Indies beat them by 120 runs in the second and final Test match of the series in Multan. It was West Indies' first win in Pakistan in 34 years as they ended the contest on a 1-1 draw. Pakistan won the first Test by 127 runs, also in Multan. Pakistan's Kashif Ali (R) is clean bowled during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 27(AFP)

Windies spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets in the final innings of the match, nine in the game and 19 in the series to give the hosts a taste of their own medicine on spin-friendly pitches. Resuming Day 3 on 76 for four and chasing 254, Pakistan's hope rested entirely on Saud Shakeel, but the left-hander was denied the shot at heroics as Kevin Sinclair had the left-hander caught in the slip for 13. The rest of the line-up crumbled in about 20 overs for just 67 runs as the home team were folded for just 133 in the final innings.

This was a historic win for West Indies, who last won a Test in Pakistan in November 1990, in Faisalabad, having gone winless on their 1997 and 2006 tours.

Pakistan finish bottom of WTC points table

With just five wins in 14 matches during the 2023/25 cycle, which also saw them lose nine Tests, Pakistan finished last in the WTC points table with a PCT of just 27.89. This was their worst show in a WTC cycle. In the inaugural edition of the Championship, they recorded three wins in six matches to finish sixth with a PCT of 43.3. In the following cycle (2021/23), they finished seventh after managing just four wins in 14 games, thus recording a PCT of 38.1.

Meanwhile, South Africa finished top of the table after their stellar winning streak at home, followed by defending champions Australia. Both will square off for the title in June at the Lord's. India, on the other hand, two-time runners-up, finished third with nine wins in 19 games.