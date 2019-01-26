Pandya, KL Rahul still role models, yet to realise their full potential: Rahul Dravid

Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid believes that embattled Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul continue to be role models. The two India internationals have been in the line of fire for their comments on the TV chat Koffee With Karan, where their views on women and sexual conquests were deemed demeaning and misogynist.

The ensuing furore saw the duo dropped from the tour of Australia and the ongoing limited-overs trip to New Zealand. Pandya has been recalled to the squad in New Zealand while Rahul has been drafted in the India A team for their series against England Lions but the enquiry over their remarks continues nonetheless.

Dravid, who is regarded among the nicest men in cricket, says that Pandya and Rahul have made mistakes but they are not the first ones to commit infractions and they certainly won’t be last.

“Sometimes we forget that mistakes have happened in the past”, Dravid was quoted as saying in an interview with ESPNCricinfo. “They will happen in the future. If you were to read the papers or if I were to hear comments it comes across as if it is only happening now. I can understand some of the anger, I can understand some of the reactions, but one has to understand mistakes will happen”, he added.

Dravid, who is now the India A and India Under-19 coach and has had Pandya and Rahul under his charge, was then asked if he believes that the duo continue to be role models and will learn from the ongoing brouhaha. The former batting maestro revealed that the duo’s remarks on the chat show don’t reflect their true selves.

“Absolutely. I have no doubt about it. I have coached both of them at various levels. I somehow just don’t feel that interview truly reflected the players. Hopefully they will come back better and stronger from this.”

Dravid went on to add that both Pandya and Rahul have a lot more to give to Indian cricket.

“I will say honestly, I do believe that both of them have not yet achieved their obvious potential that they both have, and maybe this might be the catalyst that would lead them to reflect and help them reach the level and potential they can achieve in all forms of the game. If they can do that they can certainly be role models.”

