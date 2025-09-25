R Ashwin creates history as Sydney Thunder confirms blockbuster signing for Big Bash League

The legendary Ravichandran Ashwin became the first male player from India to join a Big Bash League franchise as Sydney Thunder confirmed his signing on Thursday for the impending 15th season of the T20 franchise league. The former India cricketer, who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL), last month, will join the Thunder's camp in early January and ignite the club’s push to play in consecutive finals. Ravichandran Ashwin all set for maiden BBL stint(IPL Image)

Ashwin ended his international career in December last year, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Test series. He bid adieu to the format with 537 wickets, the seventh-highest in Test history. Overall, he claimed 765 international wickets in 287 appearances for India. Last month, he drew curtains on his IPL career. The 38-year-old has played for five different IPL franchises during his 221-game career - Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. He is twice an IPL champion with CSK in 2010 and 2011 and has 187 career wickets in the tournament to sit fifth all-time.

The decision to retire from IPL, made it possible for Ashwin to make himself available for overseas leagues, given that the BCCI contract bars Indian players from participating in T20 tournaments outside the country.

Ashwin said: “Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation.”

Trent Copeland, Sydney Thunder General Manager, said: “I am so proud that Ashwin has chosen Sydney Thunder. From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special. He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players. Perhaps most excitingly, Ashwin’s connection with the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Western Sydney will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation. We can’t wait for them to become part of our journey.”

Ashwin will share the Sydney Thunder dressing room with the likes of David Warner, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Billings and Pakistan's Shadab Khan.

Sydney Thunder squad: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (ENG) Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan (PAK), Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner.