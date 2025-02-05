Rahul Dravid gets into argument with auto driver after minor road accident, internet says 'Indiranagar ka Gunda vibes'

Rahul Dravid, known for his calm and composed demeanor, has found himself at the center of an unexpected incident after a verbal altercation with an auto driver in Bengaluru. The incident, which took place on Cunningham Road near the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, has since gone viral, reigniting the famous "Indiranagar ka gunda" meme that originated from a past advertisement featuring Dravid. Rahul Dravid got furious at an auto-driver following a minor crash(X)

The former India head coach is currently spending time in his hometown ahead of his stint with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, his visit took an unexpected turn when he was involved in a minor collision with an auto-rickshaw, leading to a heated exchange.

Watch:

While the exact words exchanged remain unclear due to poor audio, onlookers claimed that Dravid attempted to explain that the collision was not his fault. According to Indiatimes, witnesses reported that the auto driver had applied sudden brakes, leaving Dravid with little time to react, resulting in a minor crash.

Eventually, the driver, speaking in Kannada, admitted fault but suggested that Dravid could have done more to prevent the accident. It was further reported that Dravid took the number of the auto driver and left.

There were no major damages or casualties, and as of now, no FIR or police complaint has been filed regarding the incident. However, with the video of the confrontation spreading rapidly on social media, authorities may consider looking into the matter further.

The incident has reignited the "Indiranagar ka gunda" references, a throwback to Dravid’s uncharacteristically aggressive avatar in a past advertisement with Cred. Social media users referred to the ad as Dravid lost his cool in a rare public display of anger.

Dravid’s new role with Rajasthan Royals

After leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Dravid stepped down as the national team’s head coach and took up a role with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025. The 52-year-old, who previously played for RR from 2011 to 2013, will now look to guide the Jaipur-based franchise to their first title since 2008.