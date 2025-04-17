Rahul Dravid not amused by Riyan Parag’s failed gauge test; experts ask: ‘Why are you checking my bat again?

Rajasthan Royals' batter Riyan Parag was required to change his bat after it failed to pass the umpire's gauge test in RR's IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (April 16). The incident occurred when Parag came in to bat, replacing RR captain Sanju Samson, who had to retire hurt because of an injury. As per the updated regulations implemented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the IPL 2025 season, umpires can conduct on-field checks of bats to ensure they adhere to the prescribed size and dimensions. Rahul Dravid looks on as umpires check Riyan Parag's bat

When the umpire conducted the routine check on Parag's bat using the gauge, it was determined that the bat did not meet the required standards. Parag was then asked to select a different bat before continuing his innings.

Not amused by the gauge test, Parag tried to explain his stance to the umpires. When all this happened, the cameras panned to RR head coach Rahul Dravid, who had a stone-like expression. It was eerie even by Dravid's standards of not expressing his emotion. The legendary cricketer did not look amused at all, but he somehow managed to keep a straight face.

Commentators react to Riyan Parag's bat check

There was quite a discussion, even in the commentary box. "Riyan Parag has just about passed the batometre (gauge). A few issues at first but seems to have squeezed in everyone is going on here," sadi former England off-spinner Graeme Swann.

His fellow commentator said Parag must be asking the umpire why they were checking the bat again as it was checked before the match and he hasn't changed anything. "You know what he's telling the umpire there? You've already checked my bat in the dressing room. Why are you checking it again? And it finally goes through. He plays with the same bat. Players tend to be a bit fussy about their match bats," he said.

Parag was not the first to be asked to change his bat in this IPL after failing the gauge test. KKR players Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje also had to change their bats after they did not go through the gauge carried by the umpires.

In a move to strike a balance between batting and bowling in T20 cricket, BCCI introduced the rule wherein every bat will go through a gauge before the batter takes guard. While the fourth umpire will inspect the bats of the openers before they take the field, for every subsequent batters, it will be checked by the two on-field umpires.