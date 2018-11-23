Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Round 3 Day 4

It was an enthralling day of Ranji Trophy action as it went one way and then the other. Rajasthan fought back against In the tie of the round Karnataka and Mumbai, the hosts took the lead in the first innings, while Kerala thumped Bengal by nine wickets at Eden Gardens to take all the points. Milind Kumar missed out on a world record by 67 runs when he was dismissed for 133 but his team Sikkim is still in a perilous position.

08:31 hrs IST Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of the Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 4.



