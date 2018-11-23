Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 23, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Round 3 Day 4

Catch all the action from across the country from the fourth day of the third round in the 2018-19 season of the Ranji Trophy with our live blog

By HT Correspondent | Nov 23, 2018 09:02 IST
highlights

It was an enthralling day of Ranji Trophy action as it went one way and then the other. Rajasthan fought back against In the tie of the round Karnataka and Mumbai, the hosts took the lead in the first innings, while Kerala thumped Bengal by nine wickets at Eden Gardens to take all the points. Milind Kumar missed out on a world record by 67 runs when he was dismissed for 133 but his team Sikkim is still in a perilous position.

09:00 hrs IST

Action resumes

Action has resumed on the final day of the Ranji trophy rd 3

 

 

08:31 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of the Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 4.