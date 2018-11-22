Ranji Trophy 2018: Milind Kumar misses world record; Manipur secure maiden win

Milind Kumar continued his sublime form with the bat to smash 133, his third successive triple-figure score, but Sikkim still failed to save follow-on against Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy Plate group match on Thursday.

Having struck 261 and 224 in the last two matches, the former Delhi batsman once again waged a lone battle for Sikkim. Milind had a great chance to become the only batsman in the history of first-class cricket to score three consecutive double tons but Dhanraj Sharma dismissed him 67 runs short of the world record.

Overnight 49/3 in reply to Uttarakhand’s 582/9 delcared, Sikkim were shot out for 264 in 96 overs with only two other batsmen -- skipper Nilesh Lamichaney (57) and Bipul Sharma (36) -- managing double digits.

Following-on, Sikkim were 27/2 in the second essay staring at a big loss as they still needed 291 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

In Jorhat, Manipur secured their maiden win in the Ranji Trophy with a eight-wicket victory over Mizoram.

Thokchom Singh (4/20) and Bishworjit Konthoujam (3/27) shared seven wickets between them to help Manipur skittle out Mizoram for 116 in 37 overs in the second innings before chasing down the 17-run target with a day to spare.

In Shillong, Arbar Kazi steered Nagaland’s rearguard action with an unbeaten 129 but Meghalaya were still in control.

Kazi, who hit an unbeaten 200 in the Nagaland’s debut Ranji match against Mizoram, stood tall in the second innings after Meghalaya had enforced follow-on.

He stitched 145 runs for the sixth wicket with Paras Sehrawat (57) to steady Nagaland’s strong reply in the second essay.

But after Sehrawat’s departure, Meghalaya picked two more quick wickets in the form of Lemtur Imliwati (4) and Tahmeed Rahman (6) as Nagaland were left at 332/8, a small lead of 49 runs with two wickets in hand after the penultimate day’s proceedings.

Resuming on 31 for no loss in their second essay, Sedezhalie Rupero (68) and Nitesh Lohchab (38) added 67 runs for the opening wicket before Dipu Sangma gave the first breakthrough.

Nagaland soon slumped to 112/4, losing three wickets for just 45 runs but Kazi, batting at number six, took charge with Sherawat giving him assistance in the middle.

In Puducherry, the home team’s match against Bihar was suspended for a third successive day due to rain.

