Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Round 2: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online
Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 has some exciting ties with Vidabha vs Karnataka being one of them.cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2018 14:27 IST
It was a brilliant start to the Ranji Trophy round 1 with plenty of drama and excitement and no shortage of stellar performances. Milind Kumar’s performance for Sikkim in their match against Sikkim was particularly entertaining and helped his team earn a brilliant win by an innings. Record champions Mumbai made a good start to their campaign and Aditya Tare got in good practice with a 100 on the last day of the match.
Defending champions Vidarbha got off to a shaky start but in the end got a draw against Maharashtra, who got more points by dint of first innings lead.
Round 2 of the Ranji matches promises to be equally exciting as there are some exciting fixtures to be played.
When do the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches begin?
The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be played from November 12, 2018 to November 15, 2018
Where will the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches be played?
The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be played at multiple venues throughout India.
What time do the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches begin?
The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will begin at 09:30 hrs IST
Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches?
The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches?
The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/
First Published: Nov 11, 2018 14:27 IST