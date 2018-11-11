Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Round 2: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

It was a brilliant start to the Ranji Trophy round 1 with plenty of drama and excitement and no shortage of stellar performances. Milind Kumar’s performance for Sikkim in their match against Sikkim was particularly entertaining and helped his team earn a brilliant win by an innings. Record champions Mumbai made a good start to their campaign and Aditya Tare got in good practice with a 100 on the last day of the match.

Defending champions Vidarbha got off to a shaky start but in the end got a draw against Maharashtra, who got more points by dint of first innings lead.

Round 2 of the Ranji matches promises to be equally exciting as there are some exciting fixtures to be played.

When do the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be played from November 12, 2018 to November 15, 2018

Where will the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches be played?

The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be played at multiple venues throughout India.

What time do the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will begin at 09:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 14:27 IST