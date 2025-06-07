Rare cricketing moments caught on camera: Sachin Tendulkar adjudged caught-behind despite no appeal from wicketkeeper

A 32-year-old video featuring a young Sachin Tendulkar has resurfaced on social media, sparking fresh debates around umpiring decisions and the fairness extended to cricket’s biggest icons. The clip, from India's 1992 tour of South Africa, shows Tendulkar being declared out by umpire Rudi Koertzen — even though the wicketkeeper didn’t appeal. The decision, which came without the usual signs of a confident shout from the fielding side, has left fans stunned by its abruptness. Sachin Tendulkar walks back after being controversially given out(X)

The clip was shared by a user who compared it to a far more widely circulated 2008 video, in which Tendulkar was accused by critics of not walking after edging a ball during a Test. “That 2008 video of Sachin is used by Mahamanav fans to show how Sachin was out but he didn't walk back… Same Rudi Koertzen when India was playing against South Africa in 1992. Keeper hila tak nahi appeal k liye (didn’t even flinch to appeal),” the user, who goes by the handle @Loyalsachfan10, wrote.

Watch:

The post touches on two long-running themes in cricket’s internet discourse: Tendulkar’s treatment by umpires and the double standards often attributed to online fan wars. While umpiring technology has evolved dramatically since the '90s, the clip shows how instinctive and error-prone decisions used to be, even in high-stakes international matches.

Rudi Koertzen, who passed away in 2022, was one of the most recognisable umpires in world cricket, having officiated in over 100 Tests and ODIs. Despite his stature, even he wasn’t immune to criticism, especially in the pre-DRS era.

Tendulkar's career

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as the greatest batter in the modern era, holds the record for most runs in Tests and ODIs. He eclipsed Brian Lara's record in Test cricket in 2008, and retired with 15,921 runs in the format across 200 Tests.

Recently, the Test series between India and England, set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, was reportedly named after Tendulkar and James Anderson, the two legends of their respective countries.