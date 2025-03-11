Rohit Sharma receives hero's welcome in Mumbai airport as fans go crazy, police rush to help in viral video

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed epic scenes as Rohit Sharma arrived in Mumbai with his family after leading India to Champions Trophy 2025 victory. Rohit Sharma arrives in Mumbai.(Twitter (IANS))

The India skipper put in a Player of the Match performance in the final, smacking 76 runs off 83 balls against New Zealand. Rohit's half-century was key for India in the run-chase, as he also hammered seven fours and three sixes to top-score for his side.

Fans were in a state of frenzy as Rohit arrived in Mumbai. In multiple viral videos, the India skipper came out of the airport, receiving cheers and applause from fans, who had been waiting for him with admirable dedication. Such was the crowd that a proper security team was needed for Rohit outside the airport, as police officials surrounded him while fans rushed to congratulate him, hoping for a lucky handshake or selfie.

Here is the video:

After India defeated Australia in the semi-finals, Rohit also became the first and only skipper to lead a team in all ICC tournament finals. He has captained India to the finals of 2023 WTC, 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup and recently the 2025 Champions Trophy. As of now, his captaincy tenure has seen him clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

After the Sunday match, Rohit also had a special message for fans who came to support the Indian cricket team. He said, “I want to appreciate everyone who came out and supported us. The crowd here has been magnificent, it is not our home ground but they made it our home ground. The number of people that came here to watch us play and to get that result in the end was very very satisfying.”

He also had special praise for India's spinners, which included Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. “Our spinners in particular, there's too much expectations when you are playing on a pitch like that, but they never disappointed. We do understand their strengths playing on pitches like this, it helped them and we used that to our advantage. We played some really good cricket and throughout the tournament in terms of our bowling we were very very consistent,” he said.