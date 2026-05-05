Ruturaj Gaikwad tells Jamie Overton ‘You should go home’ as angry pacer charged at Tilak: ‘Says a lot of good words’

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has grown more intense with every passing match, producing high-scoring contests and fierce battles between teams. Fans have already witnessed several thrilling encounters, with even totals in excess of 220 or 250 proving far from safe. Big chases have become a regular feature this year, putting bowlers under constant pressure as batters continue to attack from the outset and clear the ropes with ease. Jamier Overton and Tilak Varma had heated altercation earlier this season. (X Image)

This shift has often led to visible frustration among bowlers, who have struggled to contain the flow of runs. Tempers have flared on a few occasions as well, highlighting the competitive edge of the tournament. One such moment came earlier this season during a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, when Jamie Overton and Tilak Varma were involved in an on-field altercation, adding another layer of drama to an already high-intensity contest.

Recently, at an event, Overton was asked by a kid at an event, about what he said to Tilak during the altercation.

To which Overton shifted the question to his skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, “No, no, no. Maybe you should ask Rutu because he was the one causing it. On the previous ball...”