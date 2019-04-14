SRH vs DC, IPL 2019: Top 5 player battles to watch out for in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

DC currently occupy the fourth spot in the IPL table, having won four out of there seven matches thus far. As for hosts SRH, they have won three and lost three in their opening six matches.

Also Read: Hyderabad Predicted 11 vs Delhi - Williamson expected to return to change fortunes

Both teams will look for a win to consolidate their positions in the top half of the table. Let’s now take a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match –

David Warner vs Axar Patel

This is one contest that will play a big role in which side comes out victorious in the match. Warner has been in sensational form for SRH and if he gets going then DC will find it hard to get something out of the match. Axar has managed to dismiss him in the past twice but Warner has scored 73 runs off 46 deliveries from him. So, this see-saw battle could go either way.

Jonny Bairstow vs Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has been easily the best pacer in the IPL thus far. He has been economical and also been among the wickets to lead DC’s charge in the league stage of the competition. Against SRH, he will have to contend with Jonny Baistow, who along with Warner, is leading the race for orange cap. Rabada has shown that he can put breaks on hard-hitters like Bairstow (read Andre Russell) and DC will hope he brings his A game against the SRH opener.

Ishant Sharma vs Yusuf Pathan

In DC’s last match against KKR, Ishant Sharma set the tone for his team by picking a wicket on the first ball of the game. Ishant returned with outstanding figures of 1/21 in four against in that game and Delhi will be hopeful of a similar performance from their most experienced bowler. Yusuf Pathan holds a good record against Ishant as he has scored 36 off 20 deliveries and he hasn’t been dismissed even once by him so far.

Prithvi Shaw vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Young Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his hard-hitting up front. SRH’s premier fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be tasked with sending him into the hut early. Off 20 Bhuvi deliveries, Shaw has hit just 13 runs and he has also been dismissed by the SRH bowler once.

Also Read: Delhi Predicted 11 vs Hyderabad - Couple of changes expected

Rishabh Pant vs Rashid Khan

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been rather inconsistent in the tournament so far and he will be eyeing a good show against SRH. But it won’t be an easy task for the southpaw as he will have to deal with couple of quality Afghanistan spinners. Rashid Khan holds a decent record against Pant in the previous editions of the IPL. Off 30 Khan deliveries, Pant has scored 45 runs but he has been dismissed once as well.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 17:29 IST