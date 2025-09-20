Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s: When and where to watch SL vs BAN live on TV and online

The group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 edition is over, and the interesting part of the tournament is about to begin, as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan are set to play each other in the Super 4s stage. Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka will take on Litton Das' Bangladesh, and the contest at the Dubai International Stadium promises to be a cracker. Sri Lanka will next take on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4s match on Saturday. (AFP)

Sri Lanka have won all their matches in the eight-team tournament so far and the side have momentum going into the crucial stage. However, Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly as they are coming on the back of a win against Rashid Khan's Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage went back home as his father, Suranga Wellalage, died of a heart attack. However, he has flown back to the UAE and will be available for the match against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have already squared off once in the group stage and it was the former that came out on top after chasing down the target of 140 with six wickets in hand and 32 balls to spare.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Here's how you can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match will be played on Saturday, September 20. The match will begin at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. The game will also be available on the OTTplay app.