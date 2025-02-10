Gavaskar makes sincere request to Rahul Dravid after Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparks debate: 'These are people who...'

India captain Rohit Sharma entertained the crowd at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack with a whirlwind knock of 119 against England on Sunday. Rohit struck his 32nd ODI century off just 76 balls and set the platform for India's successful chase smashing 12 fours and 7 sixes along the way. However, when he was dismissed, and new batter Axar Patel walked out to take strike, India legend Sunil Gavaskar stirred up a debate involving MCC and the recent amends to some of the cricketing laws. Sunil Gavaskar has wants Rahul Dravid to be part of the MCC Committee(PTI-HT)

In March 2022, the MCC did away with batters' freedom to cross if the ball goes in the air, allowing them to exchange ends. This meant that, unlike earlier, a non-striker wouldn't be able to farm strike, and only the new man coming in would have to face the next delivery. While it's been almost three years since the rule was amended, Gavaskar wondered what the think-tank behind the decision was. He, in fact, recommended that the MCC be comprised of players with international experience, mentioning how former India batter, captain, and coach Rahul Dravid could be an ideal fit, along with a few legends of the game.

"The laws are changed by MCC. At the moment, the laws are with the MCC. It's a private club that makes the laws of international games all over the world. And I do believe that there should be some international experience there. Maybe some former captains should be there. Just giving a few names. Graeme Smith, Rahul Dravid – somebody who's been a recent coach. Ricky Ponting has been around. These are the people who I believe should be in that laws committee. You need playing experience over there and the committee that is there, I am not too sure there is international experience," Gavaskar said on air shortly after Rohit was out caught by Adil Rashid off Liam Livingstone.

Where does Gavaskar's concern stem from?

Gavaskar wondered if there was a need to tweak it in the first place. The change was first seen in The Hundred, and the rule was implemented in October 2022. Over the last 4-5 years, the MCC has introduced the introduction of quite a few protocols, such as the saliva ban and ensured that the infamous 'Mankad' dismissal falls under a normal run-out category. While both the other rules made sense, given how Covid-19 impacted the world and the amount of controversy 'Mankad' generated, Gavaskar argued if there was really a need to change the crossing rule.

"There's umpiring experience, Yes. Simon Taufel is there. But for any law to change, there needs to be some background. Like the playing conditions came in for two bouncers in an over, one bouncer in an over, or 90 overs in a day, there were reasons behind it. I don't know whether there was a reason to change this law that the non-striker would no longer be on strike if the players crossed ends and the batter who played the ball was out caught. I just think that was such an important television aspect too," the legend added.