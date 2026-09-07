Temba Bavuma to captain South Africa ODI squad against Australia; Dewald Brevis ignored

Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa in their one-day international series against Australia from September 24 to 30, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee recalled in the 50-over format. Temba Bavuma is a fan favourite in South Africa. (Pitamber Newar)

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the series with injury but is hoping to be ready for the Test matches that follow.

Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen make up the fast bowling stocks.

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Dewald Brevis has not been selected with Matthew Breetzke, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs preferred as middle-order batting options.

Bjorn Fortuin and Keshav Maharaj are the two specialist spin options in the squad.

"With the World Cup just over a year away, this series marks an important step in shaping the squad as we build towards the tournament, while also giving those players who are in the frame opportunities when we face Bangladesh and England later in the season," coach Shukri Conrad said.

"Quinny is going to be playing whenever we need him to play. ODI cricket is probably Quinny's best format, and he will play all the ODIs. David will play Australia and probably miss Bangladesh because he has ILT20 commitments.

"It's great to see Gerald back in the fold and, by all accounts, he's been bowling nice and quickly.

"KG is out of the ODIs and we are constantly monitoring his rehabilitation. When we sit down to select a Test squad, we will make an informed decision. He is tracking nicely, going on reports from physios. Anrich Nortje was not considered for the ODIs. I don't think he has done enough for now but don't be surprised if he plays the Bangladesh series."

The series against Australia gets under way in Durban on September 24, before the second match in Johannesburg on September 27 and then Potchefstroom on September 30.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs