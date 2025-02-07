Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja join Rohit Sharma’s brigade of ‘garden waale ladke’ after India beat England

Virat Kohli may not have been part of the playing XI, but that did not stop him from celebrating India’s emphatic four-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The 36-year-old batting maestro, ruled out due to a knee issue on his right leg, was seen beaming alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya as India took a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli (R) sharing a funny moment with Hardik Pandya (C) and Ravindra Jadeja (L) after 1st ODI victory(X)

With Team India kicking off their 2025 Champions Trophy preparations on a high, the camaraderie between Kohli, Jadeja, and Pandya was a welcome sight. The scenes were reminiscent of Indian youngsters sharing similar light-hearted moments on the field, which led to Rohit Sharma hilariously labelling them as ‘garden me ghoomne waale ladke’.

Watch as Kohli joined the celebrations following the side's win, sharing a funny moment with Hardik and Jadeja as the duo walked back unbeaten to secure an Indian win.

While Kohli’s absence was felt, India’s newly-appointed vice-captain Shubman Gill ensured the chase remained on track with a composed 87 off 96 balls.

After India found themselves in early trouble at 19/2 while chasing 249, Gill steadied the ship with two vital partnerships. He first combined with Shreyas Iyer (59) before stitching another crucial stand with Axar Patel (52), leading India to victory with 11.2 overs to spare.

Despite England’s early breakthroughs, India’s batting depth proved decisive, and the side will be hoping for Kohli's quick recovery to further bolster their batting order in the second ODI, which takes place on Sunday. It will, however, be interesting to see who Kohli replaces; Shreyas Iyer stated following the match on Thursday that he played in the first ODI because Kohli was ruled out – a revelation that drew surprising reactions from experts and fans alike.

Harshit Rana shines on debut

India’s bowling unit set the tone for the win, collectively restricting England to a modest 248. Debutant Harshit Rana had a dream start to his ODI career, picking up three crucial wickets – Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone – showcasing his ability to trouble top-tier batters on the big stage.

Mohammed Shami, returning to the ODI setup, dismissed Brydon Carse, while spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a wicket each. However, the standout performance came from the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja, who dismantled England’s middle order with a brilliant 3/26 in his nine-over spell.

India will look to carry this momentum into the second ODI, where Kohli’s fitness status remains a talking point.