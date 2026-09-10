Viv Richards’ take on whether Joe Root can break Sachin Tendulkar’s world record is a cheeky jibe at Geoffrey Boycott
Joe Root is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s Test run record, with Viv Richards backing him, but a surge in LBW dismissals could threaten his historic chase.
Will Joe Root climb the summit of Test cricket by breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in Test cricket? The question continues to remain highly debated. Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, scored 15,921 runs from 200 Tests over a 24-year-long career, a record that back then seemed impossible to break. However, 13 years later, Tendulkar’s record faces a threat in the form of England captain Root, who, with 14,208 runs, trails the Master Blaster by just 1,713 runs. At 35, Root seems to have the time, and given his impeccable home record, overtaking Tendulkar appears only a matter of time.
Adding weight to the belief is the legendary Viv Richards, one of Tendulkar’s idols, who feels there’s no reason why Root can’t do it. Richards hailed Root’s consistency and, although he sounded confident that Tendulkar’s record will eventually be broken, he ensured he passed a cheeky comment to one of England’s all-time greats, Geoffrey Boycott.
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“Well, if he’s captain, why not? He is captain at present, so he is in a good place for that. Nothing is wrong with him trying to achieve that. It would be a milestone for him and would certainly send a message to Sir Geoffrey Boycott that the best batter to come out of Yorkshire is not Sir Geoff. The baton would have been passed on to Joe Root,” Richards said on The Test Match Special.
But Root has a new problem
Having said that, Root seems to be battling a new nemesis, and it goes by the name ‘Leg Before Wicket’. Root’s LBW dismissals have significantly climbed of late, with the England batter getting out this way 10 times in his last 13 innings. In fact, all four of his dismissals in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan have been LBWs. Whether it proves to be a hindrance in Root’s journey to the top remains to be seen, but at the moment, the English great isn’t too bothered by the pattern.
“I’ve played this game a long time and I’ve always found ways of solving those problems and working it through. I don’t see this as being any different. There’s a reason why I’ve got 14,000 runs and a reason why I’ve played the best part of 15 years at this level,” Root said in an interaction with BBC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More