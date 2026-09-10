ChatGPT’s viral 1980s AI feature used on English cricket greats: How Stuart Broad, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton look

A new trend has hit social media — turning your photo into a vintage 1980s look through prompts on ChatGPT. Open social media, and celebrities are everywhere, posting their retro avatars featuring exaggerated hairstyles, vibrant clothing, soft lighting and film-grain effects. AI 80s trend takes over Edgbaston On Wednesday, the trend took over Edgbaston amid the ongoing third and final Test between Pakistan and England. In a video circulating on social media, former England captain Nasser Hussain is seen going through AI-generated retro pictures of the experts on the Sky Sports commentary panel, with colleagues Stuart Broad and Ian Ward unable to stop laughing as Nasser added his own little description to each image. “Stuart Broad, I saw you giggling in the green room. I wonder what you were laughing at and then I went to your Insta feed and saw you with your boys and girls of the summer,” Nasser said before presenting Broad’s retro look, followed by Eoin Morgan, who looked almost unrecognisable in his avatar.

Deep Dive What steps do I need to follow to create a retro 1980s photo using ChatGPT? Why is the 1980s photo trend gaining popularity on social media? How can I use prompts to enhance my retro photo creations in ChatGPT?

Broad also shared images of Chris Woakes, Urooj Mumtaz, Ian Ward and Mark Butcher. But Nasser perhaps had the best description reserved for former England captain Michael Atherton. “To Don Johnson, Miami Vice. Look at him. Look at the sort of hair on his chest. The look he gives you when you make a stupid comment on the podcast,” he said. Yet the description that had Broad and Ward laughing the loudest was reserved for Nasser himself. “Then comes the absolute best. Look at the guns on that. How sharp and look at the hair. What happened to me, seriously?”