ChatGPT’s viral 1980s AI feature used on English cricket greats: How Stuart Broad, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton look
On Wednesday, the AI 80s look trend took over Edgbaston amid the ongoing third and final Test between Pakistan and England.
A new trend has hit social media — turning your photo into a vintage 1980s look through prompts on ChatGPT. Open social media, and celebrities are everywhere, posting their retro avatars featuring exaggerated hairstyles, vibrant clothing, soft lighting and film-grain effects.
On Wednesday, the trend took over Edgbaston amid the ongoing third and final Test between Pakistan and England. In a video circulating on social media, former England captain Nasser Hussain is seen going through AI-generated retro pictures of the experts on the Sky Sports commentary panel, with colleagues Stuart Broad and Ian Ward unable to stop laughing as Nasser added his own little description to each image.
“Stuart Broad, I saw you giggling in the green room. I wonder what you were laughing at and then I went to your Insta feed and saw you with your boys and girls of the summer,” Nasser said before presenting Broad’s retro look, followed by Eoin Morgan, who looked almost unrecognisable in his avatar.
Deep Dive
Broad also shared images of Chris Woakes, Urooj Mumtaz, Ian Ward and Mark Butcher. But Nasser perhaps had the best description reserved for former England captain Michael Atherton.
“To Don Johnson, Miami Vice. Look at him. Look at the sort of hair on his chest. The look he gives you when you make a stupid comment on the podcast,” he said.
Yet the description that had Broad and Ward laughing the loudest was reserved for Nasser himself.
“Then comes the absolute best. Look at the guns on that. How sharp and look at the hair. What happened to me, seriously?”
Talking about the match, England won the toss and Joe Root opted to bowl, with his fast bowlers vindicating the decision. Pakistan lost four wickets inside the first hour and were seven down by lunch, with their top five all registering single-digit scores.
Saud Shakeel was the only batter to offer meaningful resistance with his fighting 43, but it was not enough as Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 in 33.5 overs in the first innings, which lasted less than two sessions.
England then took the lead in the final session, losing four wickets in the process.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More