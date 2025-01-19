'We will try to bring Champions Trophy back to Wankhede': Rohit Sharma's rousing message during 50th anniversary event

Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed the desire to bring the Champions Trophy ‘back’ to Wankhede Stadium, insisting that the team will try its best to win the coveted ICC tournament. Rohit addressed the crowd at the stadium during the 50th anniversary event of the venue; the iconic Champions Trophy was brought to the stadium on the occasion as part of the ICC trophy tour. Rohit Sharma addresses fans at Wankhede Stadium(X)

Addressing the crowd, Rohit said, “We will try our best. It has always been a dream to represent the Indian team in any ICC trophy.

“We will embark on another dream of 140 crore people. I'm sure when we reach Dubai. 140 crore people will be behind us. We will try to do everything we can and bring the trophy back to Wankhede.”

The BCCI on Saturday announced Team India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, with Shubman Gill appointed as vice-captain. The announcement was made by the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, alongside Rohit.

The tournament, featuring the top eight cricketing nations, will see India competing against Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. While most of the matches will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, India is set to play all its games in Dubai.

India will be looking to reclaim the Champions Trophy title after over a decade, having last lifted the title in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Rohit was part of the trophy-winning team then, too.

The side endured a rough past few months in international cricket, facing 0-3 clean-sweep defeat to New Zealand at home before another 1-3 loss to Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. However, with the transition to limited-overs cricket, Rohit and co. will be hopeful for a change in fortunes.

Wankhede celebrations

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai recently became a hub of celebration, as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) felicitated several former Indian cricketers, including legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Karsan Ghavri, Ajinkya Rahane, and Prithvi Shaw. Adding to the occasion, on January 15, the MCA honoured eight surviving members of the inaugural first-class match played at the iconic venue.