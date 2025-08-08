West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs PAK live on TV and online

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are back. Pakistan will eye to win the ODI series when they take the field in the three-match contest against West Indies, beginning Friday, August 8. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground in Trinidad. The venue will be hosting just its second men's ODI after West Indies faced India in 2023. Pakistan will take on West Indies in the 1st ODI on Friday. (AP)

Overall, the West Indies have beaten Pakistan 71 times in 137 ODIs, while the latter have registered victories 63 times. Three matches in 1991, 1993, and 2013 ended up as ties.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of Pakistan's ODI squad after the left-handed batter sustained a left hamstring strain during the second T20I.

Squads:

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between West Indies and Pakistan:

When will the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan be played?

The 1st ODI T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Friday, August 8. The contest will begin at 11:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 11 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan take place?

The first ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 1st ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.