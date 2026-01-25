What happens if Pakistan pull out of 2026 T20 World Cup? ICC sanctions at stake, India’s February 15 opponent in focus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was the only ICC member nation to back Bangladesh’s request to move their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage matches out of India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had cited “security concerns” for its plea, but three weeks of negotiations failed to sway the ICC. With the standoff unresolved, the apex body formally announced Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement, effectively shutting the Tigers out of the World Cup. Pakistan are part of Group A in 2026 T20 World Cup (AP)

Hours after the decision on Saturday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Bangladesh had been unfairly treated by the ICC, citing the India-Champions Trophy precedent from last year, before adding that Pakistan would now reconsider its own participation in the tournament. Having stood by BCB throughout the dispute, Naqvi said the Pakistan government would take the final and binding call on whether the national team travels for the World Cup.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates Why Pakistan backed Bangladesh According to reports in the Pakistani media earlier this week, Bangladesh’s government had reached out to Pakistan for diplomatic and cricketing support. The PCB felt BCB’s demand was justified and should have been addressed by the ICC, which had previously arranged Dubai as a neutral venue for India’s Champions Trophy matches in 2025 after the Men in Blue were denied permission to travel to Pakistan.

The reports further claimed Pakistan had assured Bangladesh it would review its own participation if the issue remained unresolved. Speculation followed that the team was asked to halt preparations for the tournament and that the PCB had begun working on contingency plans in the event of a boycott.

ALSO READ: ICC miffed with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Bangladesh stance, threatens Pakistan with sanctions, Asia Cup ban: Report Ahead of Bangladesh’s deadline to confirm its World Cup participation, the PCB also shot an email to the ICC—copying other member boards—confirming its support for BCB’s stance and offering Pakistan as an alternate venue to host Bangladesh’s group games.

While PCB officials stayed silent amid the speculation, their backing of Bangladesh was confirmed after the ICC ejected the Tigers from the 2026 T20 World Cup.

“Bangladesh is a big stakeholder and they have been unfairly treated in this case. I maintained this in Wednesday’s meeting as well,” Naqvi told reporters. “One country is dictating. When the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India as a favour, why was the same not done for Bangladesh?”

Naqvi added that Pakistan’s final decision would be taken once Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, currently out of the country, returns.

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” he said. “When the prime minister returns, we will take his advice. The government’s decision will be final and binding. If they say no, the ICC may invite another team.”

What happens if Pakistan pull out of the T20 World Cup 2026? If Pakistan withdraw from the World Cup, Uganda—the next highest-ranked team outside the top 20—will be drafted in as the replacement side.

Ranked 21st in T20Is, Uganda would be playing the T20 World Cup for the second time, having made their debut in 2024 after qualifying through the Africa regional qualifiers. Placed in Group C in that edition, they registered their maiden World Cup win against Papua New Guinea before finishing fourth after losses to West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Uganda’s inclusion would also mean they take the February 15 slot against India in Ahmedabad. The team would be placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

Will Pakistan face sanctions if they withdraws from the T20 World Cup 2026? According to a report in The Indian Express, the ICC is unhappy with Mohsin Naqvi's statements on the Bangladesh issue and has warned Pakistan of sanctions if they withdraw from the T20 World Cup. These could include suspending all bilateral series, denying No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and excluding them from the Asia Cup.

Beyond sporting repercussions, the PCB would also face significant financial losses, similar to those suffered by the BCB. Pakistan would forfeit the USD 500,000 participation fee paid to each competing nation. More critically, the board could lose a share of the ICC’s annual revenue distribution, along with sponsorship income tied to World Cup participation.