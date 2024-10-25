'Worse than 46 all out': India's 'bewildering' batting approach against New Zealand in Pune obliterated by Ian Smith

Former New Zealand cricketer and renowned commentator Ian Smith was in no mood to have mercy on Team India after their shambolic show with the bat on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Pune on Friday. Indian batting fell like a pack of cards, losing six wickets for 53 runs, eventually bowled out for 156 against New Zealand's spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips. That New Zealand had India pinned on the mat at 107/7 at lunch owed majorly to two things – some remarkable bowling and some equally baffling shot selection. Virat Kohli was all over the place getting clean bowled by Santner, whereas Sarfaraz Khan played an attacking shot to hole out in the fielder. In fact, some of the shots left Smith scratching his head, and he failed to see logic behind some of the dismissals. India's batting was all over the place on Day 2.(PTI)

Smith's on-air short rant came when Sarfaraz got out. He became the fourth Indian wicket to fall inside the first session on the day, after Shubman Gill, Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant had all fallen one after the other. Having scored a 150 in the previous Test and riding on the confidence of convincing captain Rohit Sharma to take a DRS the day before, India needed him to hold one end. However, Sarfaraz's stay was cut short as he tried to up the ante, leaving Smith absolutely frustrated.

"Well, this is worse that 46 all out if you ask me," Smith said while doing commentary on air. "This is some poor batting and shot selection. I can understand the first Test, but instead of playing themselves in, batting for time, India for some reason, are going after the bowling. They think they can just bash this New Zealand bowling line-up. This is only Day 2 of the Test match. There is ample time to go but the way India are playing, none of them are going to be here that long."

What's ailing Virat Kohli?(HT)

Smith's thoughts were echoed by former captain and coach Anil Kumble, who too felt that India could have really done with some patience while batting. India began the day on a promising tone with overnight batters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal pushing the total from 16 to 50, but with Gill's dismissal – out LBW to Santner, the wheels came off. Ravindra Jadeja tried to delay the inevitable with a counter-attacking 39, but it was nothing more than a consolation prize. Kumble felt that despite the testing conditions, this isn't the kind of batting India were expected to come up with.

Kumble agrees

"On this kind of a surface, you needed a bit of time. We did speak about the importance of getting through those 15-20 balls and it can be done if you are looking to play straight. Yes, the wicket is turning and is also keeping straight, but nobody expected India to lose six wickets in this session," said India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history.

Santner was the star of the day for New Zealand, finishing with career-best figures of 7/53. This was his first five-wicket-haul in Tests, and one that gives New Zealand some serious hopes of creating history as they entertain thoughts of a famous series win in India. Santner's is now the third best figures by a New Zealand bowler against India in Tests, and as game recognises game, Kumble showered praises for the Kiwi left-arm spinner.

"The angles that he bowls from and his understanding of bowling in white-ball cricket. He is consistent in the areas that he bowls in and what he has developed with white-ball bowling in control over his speed. Because it is not just about the turn that people keep talking about, but the pace at which you bowl and the variations. And that's something he is good at," Kumble spoke of Santner.