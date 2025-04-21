'You are not here to do charity…': Rajasthan Royals' investment in youngsters lambasted after poor show in IPL 2025

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu lambasted Rajasthan Royals management for their constant investment in youngsters after the franchise's dismal show in the IPL 2025 season. The Sanju Samson-led side are reeling at the bottom half of the points table after suffering back-to-back narrow losses against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Rayudu questioned the franchise's commitment to win since their only title came back in 2008. Ambati Rayudu lambasted Rajasthan Royals management for their constant investment in youngsters. (PTI)

Sanju Samson was unavailable for the Royals' last match against Lucknow due to a side strain, and in his absence, Riyan Parag led the side. The Royals failed to chase down 9 runs in the final over as Avesh Khan helped Lucknow register a two-run win.

Ambati Rayudu questioned the Royals' thought process, saying no one should enter a tournament like the IPL to do charity, as competing and winning should be the top two goals.

"I've always had this question in my mind when it comes to RR: they've invested so much in youngsters over the years. What have they gotten out of it? It's been 17 years since they've won an IPL, and they always showcase this as if it's their strength. It is some great charity that they're doing for the game, but it is not. You're here to compete," Rayudu said on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout.

"You're here to win the IPL, and there are ways teams have adopted to win the IPL, and you don't follow any of those. You have your own path, and you justify it year after year. And you want people to come on board and appreciate you for the good team that you are by giving youngsters all over the world a good opportunity in the IPL," he added.

Over the years, Rajasthan Royals have invested in several youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson, to name a few. However, the management is coping criticism this season especially for retaining Riyan Parag and Jurel. The duo has been unable to close out games for the franchise in IPL 2025 and fans are not pleased with their performance.

'IPL not breeding ground for talent'

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher also agreed with Rayudu, saying the IPL is not a breeding ground for talent and the tournament belongs to finished products who can play any role for their team.

"Yeah, I just and this goes for any franchise. I don't think that the IPL is a breeding ground for talent. I think it's for a finished product. Yeah, I mean you don't, no team will ever come into the IPL thinking, okay well, we've got a team here that I think is gonna do well in the next three years. That's what you go to auction for," said Boucher.

Rajasthan Royals are currently eighth in the points table, with just 4 points from 8 matches.

The franchise will next square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, April 23, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.