ABVP retains president’s post in Dehradun’s DAV College union for 12th consecutive year

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president’s post at DAV PG College in Dehradun for 12th consecutive year.

ABVP nomine Jitendra Singh Bisht defeated National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidate Aditya Bisht by 591 votes in the student union election held on Saturday. Counting of votes was done on Sunday.

A total of 3,363 votes were cast in the election. Sachin Trivedi from Shivay group beat independent candidate Himani Bhandari by 174 votes to become the vice-president of the college union. With 1,837 votes in his kitty, Shurvir Singh Chauhan from Aryan group was elected the general secretary.

His competitors Sachin Naithani from Satyam Shivam group got 1,210 votes whereas Shailendra Parmar from Students’ Federation of India (SFI) secured 200 votes. NSUI’s Anjali Chamoli was elected as the university representative with 2,578 votes. Aakash Rawat and Aayushi Saklani were elected joint secretary and treasurer, respectively.

In MKP PG College for women, police had to interfere as ABVP candidates and their supporters alleged foul play in counting of votes. Five out of the six posts were bagged by NSUI nominees, prompting ABVP to demand recounting of votes.

“We refused to recount the votes as the difference among the winning candidates and others was quite substantial. Members of ABVP got incensed over this and started protesting. So police had to interfere and ensure discipline on campus,” MKP’s election officer Tushti Maithani said.

Nivedita Raj from NSUI was elected as MKP’s president with 253 votes. She beat ABVP’s Cheenu Chauhan by 53 votes. Shivani Thapa and Jaanvi Jugran were elected as the vice president and general secretary respectively. Both are from NSUI. Sheetal Thapa from Akhand Bharatiya Chhatra Sangathan (ABCS) was elected as the joint secretary while NSUI’s Naazish Ansari and Ankita were elected as treasurer and university representative, respectively.

A total of 825 votes were cast in MKP on Saturday. With a strength of 2,157 students, Maithani said this year’s polling percentage of 38.24% was a marked improvement from the previous years.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 06:38 IST