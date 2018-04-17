Civic polls: HC asks Uttarakhand govt to issue detailed notification

The Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday asked the state government to come up with a detailed notification on urban local body elections by April 23.

While hearing a petition filed by the state election commission (SEC), the bench of justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued the directive and fixed April 24 as the next hearing.

Sanjay Bhatt, advocate for SEC, told the court that the poll panel had sought a proper direction from it over the election.

The government assured the high court that it will issue notification for the civic polls by May 12.

The state was to hold civic poll in April but it was deferred after the high court quashed the BJP government’s notification to expand the municipal areas. The last urban local body poll in the state was held in April 2013.

In a letter to the state election commission earlier this month, urban development secretary RK Sudhanshu said: “Despite addressing related matters on priority and in a time-bound manner, the notification (for civic polls) can be issued only on May 13.”

The department said delimitation and reservation of municipal wards will be carried out from April 9 to May 12 after which notification for the polls can be issued.

The BJP government has been accused of not being serious about holding civic body polls in the state on time.